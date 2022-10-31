Demanding bodily autonomy

In order to solve this issue, young people like me must begin speaking out more. Peaceful dissent is key, but so are nonnegotiable rights to our own bodies.

I understand the religious reasonings behind denying people abortions. However, I also believe that if someone believes in a higher power, their decision to have an abortion or not should be between them and their G-d.

Although legislation is vital to this issue, it also takes the work of educators speaking out for the importance of bodily integrity. This means having real conversations about abortions. This also means making birth control, condoms, and other contraceptive devices free.

As the top scorer in the passion category, this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition writer shares her belief in a woman’s right to abortion as a way to respect the privacy of that decision. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues .

Bodily autonomy is the right to privately choose what you do with your body, without the undue influence of peers, family, or government. It requires a total upheaval of the notion that a stranger can decide what is best for you and your body.

The words “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” have been drilled into my heart and soul. I have the right to live in a country where I can practice my faith and where my inalienable rights will not be obstructed.

This was the top scorer in the passion category for a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Scoring was done by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the top essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

On May 2, Politico informed its readers of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s egregious draft opinion that planned to overturn Roe v. Wade. I was terrified at the prospect of returning to the pre-1970s abortion era. Unsafe abortions have stolen thousands of lives, but careful and safe abortions save them.

The words “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” have been drilled into my heart and soul. I have the right to live in a country where I can practice my faith and where my inalienable rights will not be obstructed. However, in the future I may not have the right to make decisions about when – and under which conditions – I will become a mother. Right now, I’m free to walk into a Planned Parenthood clinic and ask for an abortion. That right is not guaranteed tomorrow.

Why We Wrote This As the top scorer in the passion category, this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition writer shares her belief in a woman’s right to abortion as a way to respect the privacy of that decision. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

I demand bodily autonomy in the United States. Bodily autonomy is the right to privately choose what you do with your body, without the undue influence of peers, family, or government. It requires a total upheaval of the notion that a stranger can decide what is best for you and your body. Although legislation is vital to this issue, it also takes the work of educators speaking out for the importance of bodily integrity. This means having real conversations about abortions. This also means making birth control, condoms, and other contraceptive devices free.

I understand the religious reasonings behind denying people abortions. However, I also believe that if someone believes in a higher power, their decision to have an abortion or not should be between them and their G-d. We should also engage in discussion with individuals on opposing sides of this argument. Conversation doesn’t mean compromise – but when a person feels heard, it is much easier to explain what I’m fighting for. I also think that in order to solve this issue, young people like me must begin speaking out more. Peaceful dissent is key, but so are nonnegotiable rights to our own bodies. If I could change anything, I would ensure bodily autonomy via education, access to necessary health care tools, and projecting young people’s voices – now and forever.

Avah, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, attends Shadow Mountain High School and is an active member of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy Youth Philanthropy Board. She is passionate about racial justice, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

To read other Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.