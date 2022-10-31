Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Karen Norris/Staff

Respecting women

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Bella Hylo Contributor

My society is degrading to women. It sees her as a private thing to hide and be ashamed of.  It sees her as less than: She is incomplete, and only suitable for the kitchen. My society has insulted, despised, beaten, and killed her with pathetic excuses to justify such disgraceful acts. You argue that this is what the Messenger taught us and what he commanded us to do – that we, as Muslims and Christians, have the right to transcend women. They are disgracefully wrong.

The Messenger taught us to protect women, put them above our heads, treat them with kindness and love, and forbid causing them pain. 

Why We Wrote This

For this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition winner, helping her society recognize women’s humanity is essential to progress. And she believes words have a part to play. To read other winning entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

What I can do is write down what I see in our society, point out who doesn’t believe in humanity, and push change for these mentalities. What I can do is say out loud that we are not something to hide.

We are bosses, teachers, managers, doctors, mothers, and sisters. We can reach space if want. We can write a book or make the impossible happen. Don’t underestimate a woman. 

This is one of three winning entries in a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Winners were chosen by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the winners’ essays. Views are those of the writer, who is from Nablus in the West Bank.

My society is a society of religion, books, and the past. We are still stuck in a scary time. We take the rules and ways to live our lives from the commandments of the Messenger, and that applies to education, communication, lifestyle, and everything else. These commandments dictate how we should live – after all, we have learned before them, but we feel other societies’ contempt. Other societies see us as horrible, infidel, and murderous. How did we not recognize what is lacking in Arab society? Where did we go wrong?

My society is degrading to women. It sees her as a private thing to hide and be ashamed of. It sees her as less than: She is incomplete, and only suitable for the kitchen. She is forced to marry young to a husband who is her father’s age. My society has insulted, despised, beaten, and killed her with pathetic excuses to justify such disgraceful acts. You argue that this is what the Messenger taught us and what he commanded us to do – that we, as Muslims and Christians, have the right to transcend women. They are disgracefully wrong. The Messenger taught us to protect women, put them above our heads, treat them with kindness and love, and forbid causing them pain. Our society lacks humanity. Religion doesn’t matter; we are all humans after all.

Why We Wrote This

For this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition winner, helping her society recognize women’s humanity is essential to progress. And she believes words have a part to play. To read other winning entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

There is no solution but to remind these men of humanity. They will not learn or change; we will not influence them except to remind them that we, too, are human beings, and that what they do is contrary to the Messenger’s commands and other religions. They are making a terrible mistake.

What I can do is write down what I see in our society, point out who doesn’t believe in humanity, and push change for these mentalities. What I can do is say out loud that we are not something to hide. We are bosses, teachers, managers, doctors, mothers, and sisters. We can reach space if want. We can write a book or make the impossible happen. Don’t underestimate a woman. Make her a crown on your head; she will be your princess. She will complete your religion’s text and be your half. She will be heaven for your children. Remember humanity and remember how you came to the universe safely.

The writer is from Nablus, in the West Bank. At the writer’s request, this essay is being published and distributed with an alias instead of the name it was submitted under.

To read other Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition winners, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Respecting women
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2022/1031/Respecting-women
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe