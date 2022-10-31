Connecting through language

In order for us to work on our society’s big issues, we first need to break down the barriers we’ve erected between us.

I propose that Jewish students start learning Arabic in kindergarten and focus on expanding their vocabulary. Classes should also be taught in experiential and innovative ways that will provide positive experiences for the students. For example, movies, podcasts, and other media have proven to be effective in teaching and immersing learners in new languages. Students can put on plays in Arabic, create pop-up museums using Arabic, and engage in other activities that prompt the creative use of the Arab language.

This is one of three winning entries in a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Winners were chosen by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the winners’ essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in Kibbutz Hannaton, Israel.

Earlier this year, I was waiting at the train station when I heard a little boy crying. I walked over to see if I could help, but when I asked him what was wrong, he responded in Arabic. I couldn’t understand him; although I assumed that he was lost, I felt helpless. Eventually, his mother found us and thanked me in Hebrew. We were able to communicate because she knew my language.

Arab Israelis make up over 20% of Israel’s population. However, less than 10% of Jewish Israelis speak Arabic. None of my Jewish friends speak Arabic. The adults in my life only know a few phrases, but from their army service. “Jib el awiah” (Pass me your ID) and “Wakf walla batuchak” (Stop or I shoot) do not make for civil conversation. This language barrier is significant. It bars us from being able to communicate with our neighbors and fellow citizens in their native language. Jewish Israelis expect Arabs to be fluent in Hebrew, but don’t hold ourselves to the same standards. We strive for peace in Israel and intend to see each other as equals – but most of our population can’t even hold a simple conversation in Arabic.

Why We Wrote This Better communication between Arab and Jewish Israelis would increase neighborliness, this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition winner says. And she sees a way to help that happen. To read other winning entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

I believe that there’s a simple solution: We need to start teaching Arabic again! Arabic used to be a compulsory course, but even the schools that still teach it now only offer it to older students, which is more ineffective. It isn’t a high-priority class and is mostly taught as a literary subject. This prevents the students from having a large vocabulary, because it prioritizes learning the different letters rather than the relevant words for day-to-day life.

I propose that students start learning Arabic in kindergarten and focus on expanding their vocabulary. The lessons should be prioritized, especially in the younger grades. Classes should also be taught in experiential and innovative ways that will provide positive experiences for the students. For example, movies, podcasts, and other media have proven to be effective in teaching and immersing learners in new languages. Students can put on plays in Arabic, create pop-up museums using Arabic, and engage in other activities that prompt the creative use of the Arab language.

Arab and Jewish schools should also interact more. We can pair schools, and once a month the schools would meet and engage in communication so that they can experience live conversation with their peers.

In order for us to work on our society’s big issues, we first need to break down the barriers we’ve erected between us.

Noga is a high school senior who lives on a kibbutz in Israel with her family and cat. She has been training as an aerial acrobat for nine years and has been a counselor in the youth movement Noam for three years.

