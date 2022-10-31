Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Oded Balilty/AP/File
A mall in Tel Aviv, Israel. As American teen essayist Rachel Faino gets to know a young woman in Israel, she describes starting with small talk about the drama in their schools and the malls in both countries. Later, back home, she thinks about how much more they could have learned from each other with more time together.

Rooted in my head

  • By Rachel Faino Contributor

Why We Wrote This

... I think about how different the world could be
If everyone just took a few minutes
To strike up a conversation with someone
From a different country,
... How much more peaceful
This world could be.

This was the top scorer in the empathy category for a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Scoring was done by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the top essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in McLean, Virginia.

In bed that night,
I stared out the window.
I considered sneaking out of my room
Just to talk to my new friends
And learn about a life that I thought was so different than mine
Yet to my surprise,
also so similar.

Afterward I walked back into the bus,
Not wanting to leave.
Wanting to learn more,
To attend one of these meetings,
Maybe just sit in the background
And to listen to them talk.
Two separate groups of people,
Groups that are supposed to hate each other,
Yet still have the courage to meet every two weeks
And talk about
The most random things,
Trying to find
Common ground.

Two months after leaving Israel,
I lie awake in my bed
Thinking about Tamar
And the Roots program.
I think about
How so many adults
In Israel and Palestine
Are busy hurting one another
While children are trying to mend this damage
By simply holding a conversation with each other.

I think about how much more I could have learned from Tamar,
And how much more she could have learned from me.
I think about how different the world could be
If everyone just took a few minutes
To strike up a conversation with someone
From a different country,
Someone who speaks a foreign language,
Or from an unfamiliar culture.
How much more peaceful
This world could be.

Rachel, from McLean, Virginia, is a junior at Flint Hill School who manages the women’s soccer team and runs its social media accounts. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and baking chocolate desserts. She also collects rubber ducks.

To read other Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

