Rooted in my head

... I think about how different the world could be If everyone just took a few minutes To strike up a conversation with someone From a different country, ... How much more peaceful This world could be.

He created the Roots program ... Israeli and Palestinian teens joined together to discuss 20% politics, The rest about soccer Or fashion Or school.

... Two weeks later, My group went to the Roots program In the West Bank. The program leader’s story Nearly brought me to tears. He described his exuberant brother, Killed innocently by Israeli forces. He talked about meeting an Israeli mother Unwilling to meet her at first, Yet crying when he found out Her daughter died in a bombing.

We compared our vastly different lives Until my group’s rabbi dragged us to our rooms. We hugged each other, Got each other’s Instagram, Then said goodnight.

Meeting a young woman in another country who was both like her and unlike her held a lesson in peacemaking for this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition top scorer in the empathy category. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues .

... Tamar told me how much she wanted to visit New York City. I told her how excited I was to go to Tel Aviv.

“I’m Tamar,” Said a girl with flowing, golden hair. We sat by the fence outside a Haifa hostel. As she told me about all the drama in her grade. I told her about the drama in my group.

This was the top scorer in the empathy category for a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Scoring was done by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the top essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in McLean, Virginia.

“I’m Tamar,”

Said a girl with flowing, golden hair.

We sat by the fence outside a Haifa hostel.

As she told me about all the drama in her grade.

I told her about the drama in my group.

As her friends came over,

We talked about the local mall

That I went to.

I told her how much better it was

Than the malls in America.

She said the opposite.

Tamar told me how much she wanted to visit New York City.

I told her how excited I was to go to Tel Aviv.

Why We Wrote This Meeting a young woman in another country who was both like her and unlike her held a lesson in peacemaking for this Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition top scorer in the empathy category. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

We compared our vastly different lives

Until my group’s rabbi dragged us to our rooms.

We hugged each other,

Got each other’s Instagram,

Then said goodnight.

In bed that night,

I stared out the window.

I considered sneaking out of my room

Just to talk to my new friends

And learn about a life that I thought was so different than mine

Yet to my surprise,

also so similar.

Two weeks later,

My group went to the Roots program

In the West Bank.

The program leader’s story

Nearly brought me to tears.

He described his exuberant brother,

Killed innocently by Israeli forces.

He talked about meeting an Israeli mother

Unwilling to meet her at first,

Yet crying when he found out

Her daughter died in a bombing.

He created the Roots program

To do something he wished he could have done

Years ago.

To talk through the tension.

Israeli and Palestinian teens joined together

to discuss 20% politics,

The rest about soccer

Or fashion

Or school.

Afterward I walked back into the bus,

Not wanting to leave.

Wanting to learn more,

To attend one of these meetings,

Maybe just sit in the background

And to listen to them talk.

Two separate groups of people,

Groups that are supposed to hate each other,

Yet still have the courage to meet every two weeks

And talk about

The most random things,

Trying to find

Common ground.

Two months after leaving Israel,

I lie awake in my bed

Thinking about Tamar

And the Roots program.

I think about

How so many adults

In Israel and Palestine

Are busy hurting one another

While children are trying to mend this damage

By simply holding a conversation with each other.

I think about how much more I could have learned from Tamar,

And how much more she could have learned from me.

I think about how different the world could be

If everyone just took a few minutes

To strike up a conversation with someone

From a different country,

Someone who speaks a foreign language,

Or from an unfamiliar culture.

How much more peaceful

This world could be.

Rachel, from McLean, Virginia, is a junior at Flint Hill School who manages the women’s soccer team and runs its social media accounts. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and baking chocolate desserts. She also collects rubber ducks.

To read other Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.