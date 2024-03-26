Skip to footer

Baltimore bridge collapse prompts focus on safety

|
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Maryland. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

| Baltimore

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland on Tuesday illustrates the ongoing need for vigilance over America’s bridges, which are vulnerable chokepoints in the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

On any given day, 49 bridges get hit, on average, often by trucks that are too tall for the structures that they’re trying to cross under. Collisions involving ships or barges are far rarer but can have more far-reaching implications. 

Why We Wrote This

When a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, it caused the bridge to collapse and resulted in loss of life, loss of a major commuter highway, and the closing of the Port of Baltimore. It also puts a focus on bridges and their vulnerability.

After a freighter hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 1980, causing a collapse that was tied to 35 fatalities, safety engineers became far more focused on protecting the structures above navigable waters. A decade later, officials issued more stringent bridge specifications designed to mitigate such disasters.

Unfortunately, the Key Bridge, hit by the cargo ship Dali in the early morning hours on Tuesday, was built in the 1970s, before the new standards took effect.

Even so, experts say, that particular risk is slowly on the decline.

“Things are getting better,” says Mohamed ElGawady, a professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. “It’s not as rapid as we wish, but in general, it’s moving forward.”

Local residents, meanwhile, were stunned. One railroad worker, who commutes to his job by driving across the Key Bridge each day, says that his work has already been impacted. “It’s going to be horrible,” he says. “A large portion of railroad business comes off of shipping containers.” He adds, “only time will tell” how long it will be impacted.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland on Tuesday illustrates the ongoing need for vigilance over America’s bridges, which are vulnerable choke points in the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

As of Tuesday afternoon, emergency workers were searching for several people still unaccounted for after a container ship collided with a pillar supporting part of the Baltimore bridge over the Patapsco River, sending several cars into the water. 

SOURCE:

Map data from OpenStreetMap, Reuters

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

On any given day, 49 bridges get hit, on average, often by trucks that are too tall for the structures that they’re trying to cross under. Collisions involving ships or barges are far rarer but can have more far-reaching implications. Fortunately, that particular risk is slowly on the decline.

Why We Wrote This

When a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, it caused the bridge to collapse and resulted in loss of life, loss of a major commuter highway, and the closing of the Port of Baltimore. It also puts a focus on bridges and their vulnerability.

After a freighter hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 1980, causing a collapse that was tied to 35 fatalities, safety engineers became far more focused on protecting the structures above navigable waters. A decade later, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials issued more stringent bridge specifications designed to mitigate such disasters.

“Things are getting better,” says Mohamed ElGawady, a professor at the Center for Intelligent Infrastructure at Missouri University of Science and Technology. “It’s not as rapid as we wish, but in general, it’s moving forward.”

Unfortunately, the Key Bridge, hit by the cargo ship Dali in the early morning hours Tuesday, was built in the 1970s, before the new standards took effect. 

Officials said that the operators of the Dali cargo ship had issued a mayday call that the vessel had lost power moments before the crash, but the ship still headed toward the span at “a very, very rapid speed,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters.

Because of the mayday call, local officials were able to close the bridge just before it collapsed, likely saving lives. Two people were rescued, but officials said six people were still unaccounted for as of late morning. One body was found and pulled from the waters.

As of Tuesday afternoon, traces of the collapsed portions of the bridge could be seen in the 50-foot waters of the Patapsco River.

While commuters pulled their cars close to the harbor’s edge to catch a glimpse of the collapsed bridge, rescue workers continued diving into the frigid waters and helicopters circled above looking for survivors.

“This is no ordinary bridge,” said Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during remarks at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at Key Bridge. “This is one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure. It has been part of the skyline of this region for longer than many of us have been alive. So the path to normalcy will not be easy. It will not be quick. It will not be inexpensive. But we will rebuild together.” 

Matt Rourke/AP
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at podium, accompanied by officials including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene where a container ship collided with a support of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Dundalk, Maryland, March 26, 2024.

The port is a big economic driver for Maryland, supporting 139,000 port-related jobs. It has become more important as a shipping destination since the 2016 expansion of the Panama Canal. That expansion allows larger ships to pass through Baltimore and other East Coast ports.

The accident is likely to tie up both highway traffic east of Baltimore and cargo traffic in and out of the city’s port. It’s a major entry point for imported cars and light trucks.

The collapse also highlights the ongoing needs of the nation’s more than 600,000 bridges. Of those, 1 in 3 are in need of replacement or repair. In 2021, its latest assessment of the situation, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave bridges a C grade. That was actually a slight downgrade from the group’s 2017 downgrade.

But Dr. ElGawady is optimistic as states take the lead in using federal funds to improve their roads and other infrastructure.

“Many of those [older] bridges are being retrofitted,” he says. “So that certainly helps.”

In the two years since it was passed, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has dispersed nearly $400 billion to all 50 states, the Biden administration reported in November, although some of the money is earmarked for green energy rather than for roads, bridges, and other traditional infrastructure.

Local residents, meanwhile, said they were stunned. One railroad worker, who commutes to his job by driving across the Key Bridge each day, said that his work has already been affected. “It’s going to be horrible,” he said. “A large portion of railroad business comes off of shipping containers.” He added, “Only time will tell” how long shipping and traffic will be impacted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Baltimore bridge collapse prompts focus on safety
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2024/0326/Baltimore-bridge-collapse-prompts-focus-on-safety
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe