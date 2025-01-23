Skip to footer

A travel writer finds inspiration in staying still

Pico Iyer makes time for retreats at a Benedictine hermitage in California. In “Aflame: Learning From Silence,” he writes about finding clarity.

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff/File
The sun sets over the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Big Sur, California.
stack of books What are you reading?

Pico Iyer’s readers know him as an inviting paradox, a travel writer who savors standing still. Iyer lives in Japan, where he has a wife and family, and California, where he’s a frequent guest at New Camaldoli Hermitage, run by Benedictine monks. Iyer’s books chronicle journeys to many parts of the world, including Cuba, Iran, India, North Korea, and Iceland.

In a counterpoint to his busy career, Iyer has for several decades visited New Camaldoli in Big Sur. He’s written about the hermitage before, but “Aflame” delves more deeply into his favorite retreat. The book’s title draws from a Christian proverb about spiritual transformation: “If you so wish, you can become aflame.”

It’s surprising imagery for monastic life, which can seem an exercise in cool contemplation. But as Iyer discovers, the monks aren’t blithely floating above earthly cares. In quiet hours, life’s unresolved issues can bubble to the surface. Here’s how one monk puts it: “Some of the guys come here to run away. From something in their past. ... And what they find is that they come right up against that in the silence.”

The life that Iyer brings to the hermitage has troubles, too. As “Aflame” unfolds, the author’s mother grows old, increasingly dependent on his care. His wife and family in Japan have their own struggles. “Isn’t it selfish,” a friend asks Iyer, “to leave your loved ones behind to go and sit still?”

“Not if sitting still is the only way you can learn to be a little less selfish,” he replies. “It was only being alone,” Iyer writes at another point, “that gave me the courage to get married.”

"AFLAME: Learning From Silence," By Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books, 240 pp.

Even so, Iyer’s choice involves difficult bargains. He describes a tender conversation with his wife in which they list each other’s virtues, which prompts him to also ask about his faults. “Your need to be alone,” his wife answers.

His embrace of New Camaldoli brings pluses. When Iyer’s wife accompanies him on a visit to the hermitage, the monks greet her warmly. “For thirty years I thought you were an only child,” she tells Iyer. “Now I see you have all these brothers!”

Beyond its spiritual significance, the title of “Aflame” reflects another theme, the wildfires that occasionally threaten the hermitage. Iyer first stayed at the hermitage after a fire destroyed his family home, falling in love with its promise of renewal. “It’s so wonderful what you do here,” a visitor tells a monk. “We don’t do anything!” he answers. “We make nothing happen.”

For Iyer, the space to put ambition at arm’s length is a relief. “The point of being here is not to get anything done; only to see what might be worth doing,” he writes.

What Iyer sometimes finds worth doing at New Camaldoli, not surprisingly, is writing – creating, by his estimate, “literally thousands of pages of notes” during his many retreats over more than three decades.

These notes shape a narrative in Iyer’s book that sometimes appears to range among years in no particular order, which can complicate our understanding of his growth at New Camaldoli. Like a family scrapbook, “Aflame” assembles vivid memories in which time runs together with no clear boundaries. Readers are immersed in the hermitage’s abiding gift, the chance to embrace days where the clock and the calendar seem to dissolve.

“It’s as if a lens cap has come off,” Iyer writes, “and once the self is gone, the world can come flooding in, in all its wild immediacy.” He acknowledges that his life might not be a model for everyone. “I’m lucky indeed to have the time and money to go on retreat, I know, a luxury that most might envy,” Iyer concedes. Even so, he nudges his readers to seek out clarity and silence when and where they can. As he suggests, “Such treasure[s] are available to us in many settings, not always monastic.”

Iyer claims no particular religion, and though his story is set among Roman Catholic monks, his observations about the value of quiet reflection will appeal to readers regardless of their beliefs. But Iyer doesn’t distill the lessons of silence into a fashionable set of lifestyle tips. The inner life that those at New Camaldoli cultivate is touched by mysteries that can’t be fully resolved, which is part of its daunting joy.

“There’s no such thing as dead time,” Iyer writes of his time at New Camaldoli, “when everything is alive with possibility.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A travel writer finds inspiration in staying still
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2025/0123/pico-iyer-aflame
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe