Skip to footer

Sweating over a hoodie: The hurdle to making garments in the US

“Making It in America” tracks the struggle of an idealistic couple who wanted to manufacture clothing using American-made components and fair labor practices. 

stack of books What are you reading?
  • By Terry W. Hartle Contributor

Since the advent of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992 and the creation of the World Trade Organization a year later, manufacturing jobs in the United States have evaporated. Industries moved their production to other countries with less expensive labor. And few segments of American manufacturing have been hit harder than the textile and apparel industries. 

In “Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest To Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way),” Rachel Slade tells us that 50 years ago, almost everything Americans wore was made in the country. But by 2017, “even though Americans spent $380 billion on apparel and footwear, nearly all of it [was] made somewhere else.” 

Could an American clothing company, using domestically sourced materials and paying workers a union-scale wage, succeed in this era of global trade? To answer this question, Slade tells the story of an idealistic young couple whose goal was to manufacture a hooded sweatshirt. 

Ben Waxman, a Maine native, was familiar with the history of New England’s once-thriving textile industry. As a union organizer who traveled around the country, he saw that “unchecked trade was deconstructing the economy from the top down,” with union jobs becoming increasingly scarce. Eventually, a burned-out Waxman returned to Maine with a “dream of building a business that made things.” 

In October 2015, he and his wife, Whitney, established American Roots clothing company. They vowed to be “uncompromising” in their commitment to use only American-made products and to ensure the welfare of their employees. 

Slowly the business began to grow, but pitfalls were everywhere. Few suppliers could meet their rigid “American only” requirement. Their key supplier suddenly closed its Massachusetts factory and sent most of its manufacturing to Asia. Subcontractors and suppliers didn’t deliver. The couple couldn’t find the stitchers they needed in Maine – those who previously worked in the mills had retired or moved away. So the Waxmans set up a sewing training program. Because many of their workers were refugees from Africa and the Middle East, they found themselves teaching language and math skills as well. A white supremacist website attacked them on social media because they employed immigrants. 

Time and again, the Waxmans’ core values were tested. But they persevered. Their production costs were higher, but given American Roots’ commitment to American products and treating workers fairly, they found that unions were a reliable source of business. Slowly their company stabilized and began to grow. And then the pandemic arrived and global forces threatened to sink their fragile business.  

Readers of this engaging story will find themselves rooting for the plucky couple, and there can be no doubt that the success of American Roots is attributable to the energy of its founders. In that sense, it’s an uplifting Horatio Alger story.  

Still, Slade notes that “there are significant caveats to Ben and Whitney’s success.” For American Roots to thrive, its customers must be willing to spend more for an American-made product. “Their hoodies may cost a little more,” one customer tells Slade, “but we’d rather support working families.” But in this era of online choices, it’s not clear that enough consumers would be willing, or able, to spend more. 

There is no doubt that having a greater number of purpose-driven companies like American Roots would be a good thing. Sadly, Slade reminds us, there’s little evidence that American shoppers care that much. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Sweating over a hoodie: The hurdle to making garments in the US
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2024/0404/making-it-in-america-garment-industry-rachel-slade
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe