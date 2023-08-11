Skip to footer

Two to tango: Mark Billingham mystery explores partnership

Dropping us into a rainy town, the novel “The Last Dance” gives readers a gripping protagonist, deadpan humor, and thoughtful attention to love and loss.

stack of books What are you reading?
  • By Erin Douglass Contributor

Welcome to Blackpool, England. Home to faded casinos, blazing neon, and the ebb and flow of holiday makers. 

In “The Last Dance,” international bestselling author Mark Billingham plunks readers into this drizzly seaside town. One part has-been, one part up-and-comer, the Lancashire resort is an effective choice for his appealing new crime thriller about the bewilderment of grief and the plusses of partnership. 

Billingham boasts loads of novels, including 18 in the popular Deputy Inspector Tom Thorne series. He’s won, twice, the Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Novel of the Year Award. 

In this series launch, Billingham unveils a brash — and battered — smart aleck protagonist. Detective Sergeant Declan Miller chafes under authority, suffers zero fools, lobs jokes, proffers puns, and gleefully vaults personal boundaries. Deep down, he also cares immensely about the hard-working, good-hearted souls in his orbit, whether they’re colleagues, witnesses, criminals, … or tuxedoed competitors. Miller, it turns out, isn’t just a DS; he’s an amateur ballroom dancer.

A gumshoe who can quickstep. A sergeant who sambas.

Miller’s dancing days have stalled, however, since the murder of his partner in life and tango, Alexandra (call her Alex), the night of the North-West Lancashire Over Forties competition. On leave from work and mired in grief, Miller hides at home caring for pet rats, Fred and Ginger, and talking with Alex’s ghost, until the silence starts to suffocate. He returns to the office where he faces stunned colleagues; a new partner, Sara Xiu; and the bitter news that he’s forbidden from touching Alex’s case.

“I need to work,” Miller insists to his boss. “I need to do something.”

Fortunately, there’s much to do. Ordered to investigate a suspicious death at the local Sands Hotel, Miller and Xiu discover not one, but two bodies on the tacky carpeting: the n’er-do-well son of a local crime lord dead by gunshot in one room and a vanilla-dull IT professional equally inert across the hall. Are the murders connected? The search for answers thrusts the duo into the posh living rooms, smoky pubs, and trendy offices of multiple suspects. 

With snappy dialogue and deadpan humor, the propulsive story takes hold, unfolding with a thriller’s familiar beats — reluctant witnesses, risky alliances, cat-and-mouse chases — while fleshing out indelible, and often delightful, characters. Razor-sharp Alex, introduced through flashbacks and visits to Miller’s consciousness, was clearly a perfectly matched partner: as dedicated to work as her husband, but also light and open. Unruffled Xiu carries secrets and surprises; she’s a terrific foil to Miller’s unfiltered id, and one hopes  she will reveal more tics and traits as the series continues. Also entertaining are Miller’s ballroom dance chums whose gentle patience and good-natured ribbing get him box-stepping again.

With a month to go before Richard Osman’s next Thursday Murder Club installment, Billingham’s Detective Miller novel deftly fills the arch-British-crime-thriller gap. “The Last Dance” is spikier — irreverent asides abound — and more graphic in spots. It’s also thoughtful, wise to the whiplashes of grief, and attentive to the myriad relationships that can thread through, and lift, a life.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Two to tango: Mark Billingham mystery explores partnership
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2023/0811/Two-to-tango-Mark-Billingham-mystery-explores-partnership
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe