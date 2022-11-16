Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Staff

Mystery, movies, and Arthur Miller enliven November’s 10 best books

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Staff

“Each book was a world unto itself, and in it I took refuge,” writes Argentine Canadian author Alberto Manguel in his 1996 book, “A History of Reading.”

The books our reviewers like best this month create their own intriguing, immersive worlds.

Why We Wrote This

Our reviewers’ picks for this month include a novel about the tensions between individuality and idealism, a Muslim American mystery, and a biography that unfolds contradictions in the lives of two abolitionist sisters.

They range from a novel about the pitfalls of utopias to a mystery that features a female Muslim American police detective.

The nonfiction titles include a biography of American playwright Arthur Miller as well as an examination of the lives of the famous Grimke sisters, white abolitionists in the 19th century. 

1. The Magic Kingdom, by Russell Banks

Measured and thoughtful, the latest novel from Russell Banks details the promises – and limitations – of utopias. In 1902, Harley Mann and his family find belonging amid the Shakers of rural central Florida. “We were being welcomed back into Paradise,” he muses, and indeed life is good ... until infatuation and doubt upend Harley’s world. Banks effectively explores the tensions between individuality and idealism.

2. Blackwater Falls, by Ausma Zehanat Khan

Why We Wrote This

Our reviewers’ picks for this month include a novel about the tensions between individuality and idealism, a Muslim American mystery, and a biography that unfolds contradictions in the lives of two abolitionist sisters.

Denver Police Detective Inaya Rahman – a devout Muslim – investigates the murder of a Syrian teen. She faces
a wall of resistance, including racist officials, as well as a terrified Muslim community. The story examines our current political moment with freshness, nuance, and compassion. 

3. Gilded Mountain, by Kate Manning

It’s 1907 in Moonstone, Colorado. Quarrymen toil in the perilous marble mine while their families, like 16-year-old Sylvie’s, scrape by. But Sylvie escapes, first to the local paper run by a fearless woman, and then to the mine owner’s manor to work for his frivolous wife. A steady-eyed look at the costs of justice, Kate Manning’s latest novel is a solid, sweeping read.

4. Godmersham Park, by Gill Hornby

Gill Hornby, who wrote “Miss Austen” in 2020, follows governess Anne Sharp as she navigates upstairs and downstairs at the family home of Jane Austen’s brother. Thoroughly immersive, witty, and moving, Hornby’s novel features sparkling prose that makes this novel unputdownable.

5. A World of Curiosities, by Louise Penny

Louise Penny’s 18th Chief Inspector Gamache mystery is simply outstanding. It’s springtime in Three Pines when past and present criminal cases collide. Danger threatens Gamache’s home, friends, and family, but thankfully, Penny’s gift for intelligent and transcendent storytelling delivers light, bringing themes of forgiveness and redemption to society’s darker moments.

6. Flight, by Lynn Steger Strong

A large family comes together at Christmastime to divide its matriarch’s estate. Lynn Steger Strong brings illuminating prose and nuance to the familiar themes of loss, marriage, parenthood, relationships, and art. When the family bands together to help a mother and daughter in crisis, love fuels joy, hope, and new beginnings.

7. Winterland, by Rae Meadows

Rae Meadows’ captivating 1970s Soviet-era tale echoes the stark landscape of its Siberian setting. A ballerina goes missing; her husband pieces his life together, as their young daughter is ushered into the grueling sport of Olympic gymnastics. Meadows testifies to the invincible human spirit.

8. Arthur Miller: American Witness, by John Lahr

John Lahr’s slender, sharp biography offers an engaging account of the playwright’s life, beginning with his New York childhood. Lahr also provides a penetrating interpretation of Arthur Miller’s canonical works, including “Death of a Salesman” and “The Crucible.” 

9. Hollywood: The Oral History, by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson

Two film historians sifted through nearly 3,000 interviews archived at the American Film Institute. Weaving together recollections from directors, writers, actors, and more, they’ve created a delightful and illuminating account of moviemaking from the silent era to the present.

10. The Grimkes, by Kerri K. Greenidge

The collective biography of the Grimke family covers not only the famous white abolitionist sisters Sarah and Angelina but also their less well-known Black relatives, born to their brother and a woman he enslaved. The result is a searing examination of a family’s intergenerational racial trauma.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Mystery, movies, and Arthur Miller enliven November’s 10 best books
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2022/1116/Mystery-movies-and-Arthur-Miller-enliven-November-s-10-best-books
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe