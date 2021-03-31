Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Shakespeare’s plays meet plagiarism-detection software

The Shakespeare canon undergoes scrutiny, turning up links to Thomas North. But ‘plagiarism’ was more the rule than the exception for Elizabethans. 

Hachette Books
"North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work" by Michael Blanding, Hachette Books, 480 pp.
stack of books What are you reading?

  • By Steve Donoghue Correspondent

The “rogue scholar” referred to in Michael Blandings’ captivating book, “North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work,” is a researcher who has confronted one of the most entrenched literary orthodoxies: that William Shakespeare of Stratford-upon-Avon wrote the plays that bear his name. 

Dennis McCarthy, an amateur independent researcher, is hardly the first to challenge that orthodoxy, of course. For well over a century, iconoclasts of all stripes, including such public figures as Sigmund Freud, Helen Keller, Henry James (who came to think that “the divine William is the biggest and most successful fraud ever practiced on a patient world”), and of course Mark Twain, whose little 1909 book “Is Shakespeare Dead?” still makes hugely entertaining reading. 

As Blanding relates, McCarthy’s approach to this vexing question centers on Elizabethan courtier and famed Plutarch translator Sir Thomas North. McCarthy’s innovation isn’t to contend that North actually wrote the plays that bear Shakespeare’s name; instead, he argues that Shakespeare wrote the plays by plagiarizing liberally from North’s earlier works, some of which were published and are now lost.

Years ago, McCarthy impulsively self-published a book outlining some of his earliest thoughts on the subject. He called it “North by Shakespeare,” and in a neat gesture of writerly magnanimity, Blanding adopts that title in order to tell the story of McCarthy’s journey, North’s adventures, and, ultimately, the whole Shakespeare authorship question. 

How on Earth could the man from Stratford, with his apparently limited education and experience, possibly be the author of the plays of Shakespeare, which bristle with higher learning and echo with an enormous range of exotic life-experiences? Traditionally, as Blanding points out, experts have looked to Shakespeare’s “lost years” between 1585 and 1592. “Scholars have tried to stuff everything Shakespeare could possibly need for his plays into this period,” he writes, “conjecturing that he traveled in Italy, fought in wars in Flanders, or even sailed to America.” But still the gap between the man and the works remains.

‘If you can keep it’: Where next for a strained democracy

This disconnect has led generations of doubters to conclude that Shakespeare didn’t write the plays – and to put forward all kinds of candidates for who did.

As Blanding makes clear, McCarthy is side-stepping that approach – and, he hopes, most of the instant dismissal it tends to provoke. He employed an open-source plagiarism detection software called WCopyfind in order to compare the writings of Thomas North and Shakespeare, looking for identical word choices, combinations, and phrasings. The computer screen “came alive” with thousands of common phrases, Blanding writes. “I couldn’t believe it,” McCarthy told him. “It lights up all over the screen.” 

Blanding dramatizes very effectively the thrill of this literary investigation, giving readers a revelation-by-revelation account of the developments in McCarthy’s thinking without ever drowning them in trivia. The book likewise does a virtuoso job of evoking both the realities of Shakespeare’s world and the twists and turns of the whole Shakespeare question. 

If, in addition to his poems and translations, Thomas North wrote a raft of plays rooted in his own reading and experiences, and if Shakespeare then used those works to write his own plays, then “North by Shakespeare” – both McCarthy’s obscure original and this account by the bestselling journalist Blanding – is the most elegant proposed solution to the authorship question to appear in many decades. 

It will still ruffle feathers, particularly scholarly feathers. But Blanding urges readers to remember that collaboration and plagiarism were the rule rather than the exception in Elizabethan England. Quite apart from the compelling case made through plagiarism detection software, Blanding and McCarthy assert that it would have been something of a miracle if Shakespeare didn’t collaborate and plagiarize as often as the market demanded. 

“North by Shakespeare” gives a curiously invigorating glimpse of that jobbing, hustling Shakespeare, a business-minded theater man with an eye for the main chance, somebody who freely borrowed good lines from other writers (something Robert Greene famously noted as early as 1592) and wouldn’t have hesitated to mine a trove of plays that drew on the kind of wide and wild life he himself didn’t lead.

“If Shakespeare had originated the canon rather than adapted it, it would be about the people he met in Stratford, and contemporary London events, which there were plays on during the period,” says McCarthy, whereas that’s not what’s in the Shakespeare canon, which consists instead of event after event from the life of Thomas North, who McCarthy describes as “one of the most autobiographical writers there is.”

Does “North by Shakespeare” finally settle the Shakespeare authorship question? It’s unlikely anything ever will – that’s the nature of orthodoxies. But this isn’t some silly conspiracy theory. Orthodox scholars who simply ignore it do so at the peril of their reputations.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism