The art of conversation: Books for going beyond conflict

Many people want to communicate better with family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances across the political spectrum. We’ve put together a list of books, some suggested by Bob Stains, an expert on conflict transformation (read our Q&A with him here), and others based on Monitor reviews and interviews.

We hope you’ll find the books helpful for further exploration. Please write us at books@csmonitor.com and share other titles you’ve found useful.

Classics

•“Difficult Conversations: How To Discuss What Matters Most” by Douglas Stone, Bruce Patton, and Sheila Heen. Good for tough workplace conversations.

•“Speak Peace in a World of Conflict: What You Say Next Will Change Your World” by Marshall Rosenberg. From the author of “Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life.” A great resource for doing the “inner work” of constructive communication.

More recent titles

•“Making Great Relationships: Simple Practices for Solving Conflicts, Building Connection, and Fostering Love” by Rick Hanson. Based on insights from clinical psychology. Accessible, practical, and inspiring, according to Mr. Stains.

•“Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World” by Scott Shigeoka. Gets us past the biggest barrier to connection and the most pernicious maintainer of polarization: certainty about others.

•“Plays Well With Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships Is (Mostly) Wrong” by Eric Barker. His big idea: “How do we maintain belonging when our stories are mutually exclusive? The solution is simple: more stories.”

•“How To Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen” by David Brooks. Offers great examples and ideas about how to make it happen.

•“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out” by Amanda Ripley.

•“The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles To Heal Society and Ourselves” by Alexandra Hudson.

•“Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together To Build a Better Future for All” by Diana McLain Smith.

•“How To Talk With Anyone About Anything: The Practice of Safe Conversations” by Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt. From the authors of “Getting the Love You Want.”