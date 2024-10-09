Skip to footer

Americans are actually less divided than they think

“Remaking the Space Between Us” counters the inclination to feel overwhelmed, angry, or helpless about civic life. 

stack of books What are you reading?
  • By David Conrads Contributor

Contrary to popular belief, Americans are not as divided or as entrenched in their opinions as they might think.

That’s one of the many provocative points made by Diana McLain Smith in “Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together To Build a Better Future for All.” Smith has years of experience working to resolve intergroup conflicts within businesses and organizations. With deep research and informative statistics, her book analyzes how Americans got here and offers viable, if demanding, steps to remedy the problem.

“These essays are for people who long for a better future,” she writes, “but cannot see their way through the obstacle course our democracy has become.”

The first ray of hope Smith cites is a 2018 project by More in Common, a nonprofit, that determined only 13% of people hold views at the extreme ends of the political spectrum. Thus, the large majority – a hefty 87% – holds views that are less radical and more practical.

She also cites experiments in 2019 and 2021 conducted by researchers from Stanford University that revealed that Americans are not as entrenched in their opinions as people are led to believe, but are open to learning and even changing their views. Also that most party adherents overestimated the degree of extremism within the other party. 

Smith puts some of the blame for the current state on the media, including social media, which focuses relentlessly on the speech and actions of the 13%.

But mostly, Smith says, “we the people” are the problem. Americans have become increasingly insular, siloed, and isolated in groups that consume the same media and remain largely out of touch with those who think differently. While many rightly expect the government to solve common problems, Smith says, people wrongly expect very little of themselves.

“Our most formidable enemy lies inside of us,” she writes. “It is that part in us that looks everywhere but inside and at everyone but ourselves for creating a national reality we do not like.”

Smith urges Americans to take moral responsibility for their nation’s future, for the benefit of themselves and all groups that make up their democracy. She cites many individuals and groups across the country that are taking different approaches to doing just that, and with impressive success. 

One example occurred around the turn of the millennium in economically struggling Lewiston, the second largest city in Maine, the state with the oldest and whitest population in the country. Desperate to reverse its declining population, Lewiston attracted, over a period of time, 1,000 Somali refugees who had fled their famine-stricken homeland. They had heard of the city’s low crime, good schools, and cheap housing. Their arrival was a huge economic boom for the city, whose longtime residents opted not to feel threatened by their new neighbors. While in later years politicians attempted to divide the community, playing up anti-immigrant fears, those efforts eventually backfired, as old and new Mainers built cross-group alliances and friendships, initiated a successful ballot initiative, and forced the divisive politicians out of office.

Smith also recounts the work of a bipartisan committee charged with modernizing Congress. She devotes a lengthy section to the press, to how the news business – “the classic siloed system” – has contributed to the problem and the growing national movement to create a new kind of journalism. 

To be sure, she does not gloss over the enormous work required to create a new national reality. But “Remaking the Space Between Us” counters the inclination to feel overwhelmed, angry, or helpless.

These essays, she writes, "show us why we need not – and why we must not – give up on each other or give in to forces so overwhelming they make us feel powerless. We are not powerless.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Americans are actually less divided than they think
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2024/1009/diana-mclain-smith-remaking-the-space-between-us
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe