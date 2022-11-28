Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Courtesy of Hippo Park/Astra Books For Young Readers
From the book “A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree,” written by Daniel Bernstrom and illustrated by Brandon James Scott.
Joy

Bears, bees, and a twist on ‘Goldilocks’ enliven latest children’s books

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Tegan Tigani Contributor

The picture books that caught our reviewer’s eye this season offer lively images and food for the imagination.

“Gold,” an imaginative retelling of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” challenges readers’ assumptions about who belongs in a family. 

Why We Wrote This

Joy

When young people feel like part of the community, they develop confidence in who they are and what they have to give others. Five recent picture books nurture feelings of belonging and connection.

In “Namaste Is a Greeting,” a girl, her mother, and the entire village share the benefits of reciprocal kindness and caring, which is signified in the word “namaste.” 

With her mother traveling for work, a girl relies on a range of women in her life to help parent her in “Mama’s Home.” Each caregiver helps her try something new, see a different facet of herself, and feel loved in a unique way. 

In “Clover,” a child who loses their way in the forest learns to trust in nature, and in what they know, until help arrives. 

Emerging readers will love to sound out the simple words in “A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree,” about a bear determined to steal honey from a hive in a tree, and a bee equally determined to keep him away. 

These books each provide reassurance and delight. They’re sure to become favorites at your house. 

Picture books give children, families, and caregivers more than just precious read-aloud time.

Tales of love, courage, and kindness provide reassurance and nurture a feeling of connection. The ripples of shared laughter and joy spread out into the community, enriching whatever they touch.

We’ve rounded up five outstanding children’s books that touch on these themes. They’re sure to become favorites at your house. 

Courtesy of Creston Books

Gold (ages 4-8)

Written and illustrated by Jed Alexander 

This wordless retelling of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” challenges readers’ assumptions. The main character is a human girl who makes herself at home in a sunshine-colored San Francisco row house after Mama, Papa, and Baby Bear head out for a bike ride. The illustrations are black and white except for pops of gorgeous gold – the girl’s clothes, the checkered kitchen floor, and the tantalizing soup the girl makes.   

Readers familiar with the traditional story might feel a clutch of suspense as the bears pedal home, matching gold scarves trailing in the wind. The grown-up bears pause to pick up the girl’s discarded outerwear in the hallway; they look confounded by the kitchen mess (although Baby Bear seems quite amused). All three follow their noses to the four steaming bowls of soup set on the table, and they proceed to the couch, where the girl is just awakening from a nap. Instead of confrontation, we see tenderness; the whole group enjoys dinner, cleans up, and snuggles together in a cozy pile on the couch. Photos on the wall confirm that the girl and the bears are a loving family. They belong together.

Courtesy of Candlewick Press

Namaste Is a Greeting (ages 4-8+)

Written by Suma Subramaniam, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat  

Suma Subramaniam’s simple but stirring text explores the significance and meanings of “namaste,” while Sandhya Prabhat’s character-driven illustrations add narrative layers. Books about mindfulness and community are trending, and this book feels uniquely personal, powerful, and necessary. The characters express diversity, inclusion, mindfulness, respect, and a heart-glowing sense of warmth. 

When the child chooses a plant for the neighbor, a small heart flies into the air. The text explains that “namaste is loving the world,” and we understand that the girl loves the shop and its helpful owner, her mother who helped her, the little plant, and the neighbor she acknowledges with the gift. During a season when gifts are given and received, readers might especially appreciate this book’s message of year-round, universal caring. 

Courtesy of Make Me a World

Mama’s Home (ages 4-8) 

Written by Shay Youngblood, illustrated by Lo Harris

The specificity of the first-person narration in this book creates a vivid sense of connection. While her mama is away for work as a pilot, the main character benefits from the parenting of a wide range of women in her community. The girl introduces us to the people, places, and foods she experiences throughout her week. Every caregiver helps her try something new, see a different facet of herself, and feel loved in a different, wonderful way. We witness the diversity of culture within the Black diaspora and how so many people can have a positive and lasting impact on a child. Colorful, energetic illustrations add to the sense of bounty and joy.

Courtesy of Milky Way Picture Books

Clover (ages 4-9)

Written by Nadine Robert, illustrated by Qin Leng 

At 64 pages, “Clover” has an epic classic-adventure feel, but in a sweet, quiet way. Clover, the youngest in a big family, sometimes faces freezing indecision. What should they do: Pick blueberries? Find mussels? Gather mushrooms? A sibling advises, “There are no wrong answers, Clover. You’ll be fine either way. ... But don’t let others decide for you.”

When the titular character and one of the family’s littlest goats get lost in the forest, Clover listens to nature, gathers courage, and finds purpose even when direction seems difficult. The conclusion isn’t predictable: The child stays lost until the sun sets and the siblings and the goat arrive in a “luminous procession” of reunion. By the final page, Clover has connected with nature and her own strength in beautiful ways, and all ends with reassurance. 

Courtesy of Hippo Park

A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree (ages 3-8) 

Written by Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Brandon James Scott

Deceptively simple text, easy-to-read font, plus immersive, expressive illustrations make this a delightful read-together with emerging readers. Every spread has fewer than 20 words, and the whole book has fewer than 40 unique words, a boon to children sounding out new words. Bear is hungry and wants some of the honey from the bee’s tree, but the bee and its swarm are protective of their sweet treasure. Reading confidence unfurls as the gripping story (complete with dramatic pictures) progresses. 

Daniel Bernstrom has won read-aloud awards, and his mastery is on display here. Lines like “a grumbling bee / a rumbling tree / a million fuzzy buzzing bees” are irresistible. By the second read-through, the audience will be reading along, recognizing words and anticipating plot points. 

