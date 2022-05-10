Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

‘The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois’ elevates Black struggle and triumph

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ novel “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” lifts up stories of a Black family, scarred by slavery, pursuing transcendence.  

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, HarperCollins Publishers, 790 pp.

“The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” is a book that grabs the reader, holds them tight, and doesn’t let go even when it ends. It’s equal parts haunting and uplifting, ugly and beautiful, quiet and powerful. The book is a work of historical fiction, but so painstakingly informed by research and elegantly written that the reader is left desperately wanting to spend more time with the fictional characters. 

Originally published in August 2021, the book arrived in paperback May 10, giving more readers an opportunity to experience Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel. The book is long – nearly 800 pages. The length itself is a call for readers to not just get through it, but rather to read slowly and pause often to catch their breath. As readers might expect from the title, the influence of W.E.B. Du Bois, a leading Black intellectual and sociologist who lived from 1868 to 1963, is present throughout. Not only do quotes from his writing appear to mark each new chapter, but also the characters engage in ongoing debates over the merits of Du Bois’ work.

Jeffers does not shy away from the pain experienced – and still being experienced – by Black Americans. She gives an intimate view of one character’s life, Ailey Pearl Garfield, while simultaneously showing just how much trauma can befall one family as she traces Ailey’s lineage back to pre-slavery Africa. She expertly weaves together family members’ stories in a dizzying tale of love and loss. The family’s heritage is as diverse as the stories within the novel: Native American, European penal colonist, plantation owner, enslaved African. Through both love and abuse, the bloodline that runs throughout the novel illustrates that we cannot choose our ancestors or change their behavior; families are complicated, and strong familial bonds are built on so much more than skin tone. It’s a complicated theme throughout the book, and one that asks the reader to confront colorism just as the characters confront their own racial identities and perceptions of others.

The raw depiction of the character’s lives – most often set in the fictitious rural town of Chicasetta, Georgia, or “the city” – leaves little room to doubt the resilience of those who have faced generations of racism. Jeffers does not go easy on the reader when it comes to violence heaped upon people of color, especially women; with her writing, she grabs the reader’s chin and doesn’t allow them to turn away from the oppression and dehumanization of Black women. The reader learns early on that Ailey was sexually abused by her grandfather as a child. This secret gnaws at her, causing her to question who she is and her place in the world. As the novel continues, we learn that she’s not alone in carrying a dark secret. The damage of her grandfather’s abuse reached further than she knew, and it ultimately destroyed the life of a person she held dear. But as the abuse comes out of the shadows and into the light, its power over her and her family is released. In one particularly poignant moment in the book, Ailey and her classmates at a historically Black college are brought to a part of campus where enslaved people were once sold. As the professor calls her students to feel the pain of those who had stood there before, Ailey confronts her own history:

“I began to weep. I thought of the little slave girls, and of the little girl I had been. The secrets I kept about what had happened to me, so no one would think I was dirty. I thought of the pain of my ancestors who’d been slaves, perhaps even sold in this very place. I thought of it all, and I put my hands over my face to hide my shame … my weeping would not stop.” 

The generational trauma experienced by the characters highlights how difficult it can be to overcome the physical and emotional pain it leaves in its wake. Each character copes however they can: through substance abuse, isolated shame, and violence toward others. But Jeffers shows that even in the midst of trauma there is the promise of a new day and a new generation. Toward the end of the novel, Ailey is caring for the gravesites of lost relatives alongside her beloved Uncle Root, a light-skinned Black man who survived a lynching after attempting to pass for white. Ailey notices that the oldest graves in the cemetery were left unmarked, with “only a hope that someone else would take up the charge of remembering to pluck the weeds.” This book is many things, but it is mainly a call to honor those who have come before, and to pluck out the weeds of injustice and oppression that invade the sacredness of family, community, and healing. 

This book is not an easy read. But it is an important one. As difficult as it is to encounter the horrors of slavery and ongoing abuse, it is necessary. Just as Ailey digs into the pain of the past so she can build a beautifully redeemed life for herself, so too can the reader move forward with a deeper understanding of America’s history. The compassion instilled by “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” encourages the reader to keep learning, and to not lose heart in the midst of struggle.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois’ elevates Black struggle and triumph
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2022/0510/The-Love-Songs-of-W.E.B.-Du-Bois-elevates-Black-struggle-and-triumph
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe