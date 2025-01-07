Skip to footer
Resilience
Middle East

‘Cold is death.’ For Gazans in flimsy tents, a winter of sorrow and loss.

|
Ghada Abdulfattah
Niveen (left) stands with some of her family outside their tent on the coast of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Jan. 5, 2024. Niveen says she encourages her children to rub their feet together to stay warm.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 4 Min. )

| Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

December ended in tragedy for the Batran family, living in a flimsy tent on the coast of Deir al-Balah after escaping Israeli shelling in northern Gaza. One newborn son died of hypothermia. His twin is fighting for his life.

“I saw them dying. ... I felt helpless and hopeless,” says Nora al-Batran, while waiting for her baby to recover at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. “I am so tired.”

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Resilience

For tens of thousands of Palestinian families forced from their homes by 15 months of war, the temporary shelters they have constructed are no match for Gaza’s winter winds and rain. Supplies are expensive. Infants are especially vulnerable.

For tens of thousands of Gaza Palestinians living in temporary shelters, winter has become a fight for survival. Their makeshift tents are woefully inadequate to confront the rain and temperatures below 46 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Humanitarian groups warn they are struggling to bring winter clothes and shelters into the Gaza Strip due to Israeli restrictions. Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported the death of seven infants and one adult from hypothermia in the past three weeks.

“These deaths were preventable, had the items required to protect these children been accessible to their families,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday.

“Imagine watching your child die in front of you and feeling utterly powerless,” says Yahya al-Batran from his oceanside tent. “What can I do? Cold is death.”

December began as a month of joy for Yahya al-Batran and his wife, Nora, when they welcomed twin sons into the world: Jomaa and Ali.

“They were small, sweet, and beautiful,” Mr. Batran recalls.

The month ended in tragedy. Three weeks later, they buried Jomaa, who died from hypothermia Dec. 29 in their makeshift tent on the Deir al-Balah coast, in central Gaza. His twin, Ali, is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Resilience

For tens of thousands of Palestinian families forced from their homes by 15 months of war, the temporary shelters they have constructed are no match for Gaza’s winter winds and rain. Supplies are expensive. Infants are especially vulnerable.

“I saw them dying. I cried; I wept. I felt helpless and hopeless,” Ms. Batran says while waiting Sunday for Ali to recover at the ICU at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. “I am so tired.”

After escaping an Israeli siege and shelling in northern Gaza, the family was felled by an unexpected danger: the cold.

“Imagine watching your child die in front of you and feeling utterly powerless,” says Mr. Batran from his tent in western Deir al-Balah. “What can I do? Cold is death.”

For tens of thousands of displaced Gaza Palestinians living in flimsy, temporary shelters, it has been a winter of sorrow and hardship.

Their deteriorating makeshift tents – patchworks of blankets, clothes, cardboard, and whatever materials displaced families can find – are woefully inadequate to confront the winter’s rains and temperatures below 46 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Water seeps in from above and below. Strong winds have uprooted hundreds of tents on the coast, while surging waves and rain have flooded coastline camps, leaving families huddling under the open sky.

A fight for survival

With the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people displaced multiple times by 15 months of Hamas’ war with Israel, families have inadequate clothing and illness is spreading.

Humanitarian groups warn they are struggling to bring winter clothes and shelters into the Gaza Strip due to Israeli restrictions.

Winter here has become a fight for survival, and death, residents say, is stalking tent camps.

Ghada Abdulfattah
Hadeel al-Kafarna, who has been living in a tent since the start of the war, holds her 6-week-old son, Yousuf, in her arms in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Jan. 5, 2025. “Most of the time, we huddle together” for warmth, she says.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported the death of seven infants and one adult from hypothermia in the past three weeks. Doctors Without Borders warns it expects more infants to be affected by hypothermia in the days ahead.

In a statement Saturday, UNRWA, the United Nations’ relief agency for Palestinians, said, “Babies and newborns in the Gaza Strip are dying from hypothermia because of the cold winter weather and lack of shelter, as supplies which would protect them have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval from the Israeli authorities to get into Gaza.”

“These deaths were preventable, had the items required to protect these children been accessible to their families,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday.

Widespread malnutrition after a year of dwindling food supplies is another factor making this winter deadly.

“Being malnourished and exposed to the cold for extended periods increases the risk of various health conditions, particularly in children and other vulnerable communities,” says Dr. Abdulaziz Nahhal, a pediatrician at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

“Hypothermia and malnutrition can severely impact mental health, as well as the functioning of the heart, lungs, and digestive system,” he adds.

Half the population in Gaza is under the age of 18.

“Will the rain not enter the tent?”

Facing the pounding winter waves of Deir al-Balah beach, Hadeel al-Kafarna and her husband, Nidal, work to fortify their leaking tent for their five children, ages 6 weeks to 9 years.

Mr. Kafarna grabs a secondhand gray blanket, its edges frayed, and an empty flour sack, to patch the roof.

“It is pointless,” he mutters in frustration, pointing to the water dripping inside, like icy needles. “Will the rain not enter the tent? It will.”

Ms. Kafarna digs through their belongings and hands her husband some clothes to stuff into the gaps between the tent’s wooden supports. “Here,” she says. “It is better than nothing.”

Ghada Abdulfattah
Nidal al-Kafarna works on the leaking makeshift tent where he, his wife, and their five children live in Deir al-Balah, Jan. 5, 2025.

Despite their efforts, the couple can still feel the chill clinging to their children.

“Most of the time, we huddle together,” Ms. Kafarna says. “I am still afraid for my infant son, Yousuf. He is just 43 days old.”

In the most recent rain, days ago, it was too cold to lie down.

“My husband and I stayed up all night standing,” she recalls. “We could not sleep. It was too cold to stay in the tent. I kept holding Yousuf all night.”

An exorbitant cost for a used undershirt

The war economy is also compounding the winter crisis.

Amid the continuing Israeli siege, the prices for basic necessities like winter clothing and food have skyrocketed, sometimes tenfold.

The cost of a 24-square-meter tarpaulin has risen to between $110 and $170, while nylon sheets sell for $2.70 to $8.30 per square meter depending on the type.

“Even secondhand clothes are really expensive. A man asked me for 30 shekels [$8.30] for an undershirt, which is too expensive. I decided not to buy anything,” Ms. Kafarna says.

Their children have persistent coughs and other symptoms, but all the parents can do is huddle for warmth.

“We cannot light a fire at night,” Ms. Kafarna explains, her breath visible in the frigid tent. “There is no firewood, and the tent is made of wood and nylon; it could burn easily. A fire might ignite everything.”

Nearby, Fathiyya al-Banna rails against the cold in her own makeshift tent. Beside her is her husband, Hasan Mahmoud al-Banna. The older couple’s hardships are compounded by a lack of resources and Ms. Banna’s battle with an aggressive illness.

“My husband and I shake a lot during the night,” she says. “We’ve been through rough days, but we have never seen something like this before.”

In yet another flimsy tent, Niveen, who withholds her last name, lives with a son and four daughters – the youngest is 11 – and a grandson. Their journey over the course of the war has taken them from northern Gaza to Rafah, in the south, and finally to Deir al-Balah.

As the winter chill envelops them, Niveen and her 18-year-old son sew and patch their tent.

The family has placed seashells on the ground, an attempt to create a dry layer above the porous sand.

The coldest days of Gaza’s winter are expected to last until Jan. 31. Until then, without a heating source or winter clothes, Niveen encourages her children to rub their feet together to stay warm.

Taylor Luck contributed to this report from Amman, Jordan.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘Cold is death.’ For Gazans in flimsy tents, a winter of sorrow and loss.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2025/0107/gaza-winter-cold-rain-illness
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe