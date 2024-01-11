Skip to footer

Taliban’s dress-code crackdown targets Afghan women, UN warns

The UN has said they are “deeply concerned” over the detention and abuse of Afghan women not wearing the hijab. Their statement is the first official confirmation of the Taliban’s crackdown on dress codes for women since the Taliban took power in 2021. 

|
Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACA/Reuters/File
The Taliban’s religious police, the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, have put up banners in streets of Kabul, saying women to wear a hijab that fully covers their face and bodies, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 17, 2022.
  • By AP Staff Associated Press

| Kabul, Afghanistan

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said on Jan. 11 it was deeply concerned by recent arbitrary arrests and detentions by the Taliban of women and girls for allegedly violating dress codes regarding the Islamic headscarf, or hijab.

The mission said it was looking into claims of ill treatment of women and extortion in exchange for their release, and warned that physical violence and detentions were demeaning and dangerous.

The Taliban said earlier in January that female police officers have been taking women into custody for wearing “bad hijab.”

It was the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code imposed by the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021 – a crackdown that has echoed events in neighboring Iran, which saw months of protests in 2022 and has long enforced the mandatory hijab.

In May 2022, the Taliban issued a decree calling for women to only show their eyes and recommending they wear the head-to-toe burqa, similar to restrictions during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

Vice and Virtue Ministry, Abdul Ghafar Farooq told The Associated Press that the ministry has heard complaints about women’s lack of correct hijab in the capital and provinces for almost two-and-a-half years.

Ministry officials made recommendations to women and advised them to follow the dress code. Female police officers were sent to arrest the women after they failed to follow the advice, he added.

“These are the few limited women who spread bad hijab in Islamic society,” he said. “They violated Islamic values and rituals, and encouraged society and other respected sisters to go for bad hijab.”

Police will refer the matter to judicial authorities or the women will be released on strict bail, according to Mr. Farooq.

“In every province, those who go without hijab will be arrested,” he warned.

The U.N. statement said hijab-enforcing campaigns in the capital Kabul and the province of Daykundi have been ongoing since Jan. 1, with large numbers of women and girls warned and detained. The mission also said women from religious and ethnic minorities appear to be disproportionately impacted by the enforcement campaigns.

“Enforcement measures involving physical violence are especially demeaning and dangerous for Afghan women and girls,” said Roza Otunbayeva, U.N. special envoy and head of the mission.

“Detentions carry an enormous stigma that put Afghan women at even greater risk,” she said. “They also destroy public trust.”

Mr. Farooq rejected reports that women and girls were being arrested or beaten for wearing bad hijabs and called it propaganda from the foreign media. He wasn’t immediately available for comment on the U.N. statement.

This story was reported by the Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Taliban’s dress-code crackdown targets Afghan women, UN warns
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2024/0111/Taliban-s-dress-code-crackdown-targets-Afghan-women-UN-warns
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe