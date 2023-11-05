Skip to footer

Blinken, in West Bank, says US trying to ease Gaza civilians’ plight

Shuttling from Israel to Jordan to the West Bank to Iraq, President Biden’s top diplomat sought to contain the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. Israel’s Netanyahu said there would be no pauses in Israel’s attacks in Gaza without the release of Hamas’ hostages.

|
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Demonstrators rally outside the White House in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, Nov. 4, 2023.
  • By Matthew Lee Associated Press

| RAMALLAH, West Bank

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took his diplomatic push on the Israel-Hamas war to the occupied West Bank Sunday, trying to assure Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that the Biden administration was intensifying efforts to ease the plight of Gaza’s civilians.

Mr. Blinken also insisted that Palestinians must have a main say in whatever comes next for the territory after the conflict.

He later flew to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as American forces in the region face a surge of attacks by Iranian-allied militias in Iraq and elsewhere. U.S. forces shot down another one-way attack drone Sunday that was targeting American and coalition troops near their base in neighboring Syria, a U.S. official said. From Baghdad Mr. Blinken continued on to Turkey.

President Joe Biden’s top diplomat traveled through the West Bank city of Ramallah in an armored motorcade and under tight security. It was his third day of shuttle diplomacy aimed at trying to limit the destabilizing regional fallout from the war and overcome what has been Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to consider intermittent pauses in its attack on Hamas long enough to rush vital aid to Gaza’s civilians.

Mr. Netanyahu had pushed back Friday against the U.S. pressure to start implementing pauses in the fighting, saying there would be no temporary cease-fire until Hamas releases some 240 foreign hostages it is holding.

“This is a process,” Mr. Blinken told reporters on the matter Sunday. “Israel has raised important questions about how humanitarian pauses would work. We’ve got to answer those questions,” including how pauses would affect Hamas-held hostages. “We’re working on exactly that.’’

The Biden administration, while remaining the strongest backer of Israel’s military response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, is increasingly seeking to use its influence with Israel to try to temper the effect of Israel’s weeks of complete siege and near round-the-clock air, ground, and sea assaults in Gaza, home to 2.3 million civilians.

Protests in Ramallah

Secretary Blinken’s meeting with President Abbas in the West Bank came on the same day that Israeli planes bombed two refugee camps in Gaza, killing at least 53 people, according to health officials in Gaza. An Associated Press reporter saw the dead bodies of eight children brought in to a nearby Gaza hospital after one of those strikes. Israel’s military announced its forces had effectively split the Gaza Strip in two before an expected escalated assault on Hamas targets in the north.

As word spread of Mr. Blinken’s arrival in Ramallah, Palestinians turned out to protest U.S. support for Israel’s war. Demonstrators held signs showing dripping blood and with messages that included, “Blinken blood is on your hands.”

Neither Mr. Blinken nor Mr. Abbas spoke as they greeted each other in front of cameras and their meeting ended without any public comment.

The Palestinian Authority administers semiautonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It has not been a factor in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas seized control after winning in elections there a year earlier. Mr. Abbas himself is unpopular among Palestinians.

In Baghdad, Secretary Blinken said that the Palestinian Authority “is playing a very important role right now in the West Bank in trying to keep stability there. That’s hugely important because no one wants another front in the West Bank or anywhere else, and they’re really stepping up under very difficult conditions to do the necessary work.”

He said that “what we all agree” is that in shaping a future for Gaza, the West Bank and “ultimately” for a Palestinian state, “Palestinian voices have to be at the center of that. The Palestinian Authority is the representative of those voices so it’s important that it play a leading role.’’

Mr. Abbas, however, said the Palestinian Authority would only assume power in Gaza as part of a “comprehensive political solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the Palestinians’ official WAFA news agency. He also condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as a “genocidal war” and urged Mr. Blinken “to immediately stop them from committing such crimes,” the news agency reported.

Cease-fire versus pause

On his second trip to the Middle East since the war began, Mr. Blinken met with Mr. Netanyahu on Friday before holding talks in Jordan Saturday with Arab ministers. The Arab officials pushed for an immediate cease-fire. Mr. Blinken said that would be counterproductive and could encourage more violence by Hamas.

U.S. officials believe Mr. Netanyahu may soften his opposition to the pause idea if he can be convinced that it is in Israel’s strategic interests to ease the plight of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The soaring death toll among Palestinians — more than 9,700, according to officials of Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry — has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets over the weekend to demand a cease-fire now.

Arab states are resisting American suggestions that they play a larger role in resolving the crisis, expressing outrage at the civilian toll of the Israeli military operations but believing Gaza to be a problem largely of Israel’s own making.

Among Arab leaders, Mr. Blinken said, it is clear that “everyone would welcome the humanitarian pause.” He said it “could advance things that we’re all trying to accomplish,” including freeing hostages, bringing in aid, and getting out foreign citizens. On that last point, he said: “We’ve had important progress there in recent days but also real complications that come along with it. We continue to work through them.’’

In Baghdad, the talks touched on the security of U.S. forces.

“I made very clear that the attacks, the threats coming from the militia that are aligned with Iran, are totally unacceptable and we will take every necessary step to protect” American personnel, Mr. Blinken said before heading to Turkey. He said the prime minister expressed his own determination to stop the militia strikes.

The U.S. has deep concerns that Iran and its proxies, including several militia groups in Iraq, may take advantage of the situation in Gaza to further destabilize the Middle East. Already Iranian-backed militias have intensified rocket and other attacks on U.S. military facilities in Iraq and Syria, drawing at least one retaliatory strike from American forces.

In Washington, the U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that an Ohio-class submarine, which is capable of carrying cruise and Tomahawk missiles, had arrived in Middle Eastern waters. It augments a U.S. show of force in the region that includes the deployment of two aircraft carrier groups.
Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

