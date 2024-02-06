Skip to footer

A little schoolhouse fights to keep Mohawk language alive

|
Riley Robinson/Staff
Kawehnokwiiosthe teaches students at the Akwesasne Freedom School, May 18, 2023, in Akwesasne. She is herself a graduate of the school, which immerses students in the Mohawk language.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

| Akwesasne Mohawk Territory

For decades, a little schoolhouse at the United States-Canada border has been fighting to preserve Mohawk language and culture. 

“This makes us who we are,” says Kawehnokwiiosthe, a teacher at the Akwesasne Freedom School. 

Why We Wrote This

Preserving a treasured language can help sustain a way of life. One school has made that its mission.

She turns to her young pupils, who introduce themselves by their clans – Wolf, Bear, and Eel – and state that they are wisk, or age 5. Every class in K-8 that students take is full language immersion. 

Most parents pay tuition with a quilt sold at an annual auction in August. Parents do the cleaning (along with the students) and the maintenance work. Students come from the American and Canadian sides of the border, but the school has never accepted funds from either government, says Alvera Sargent, who heads the nonprofit Friends of the Akwesasne Freedom School.

Waylon Cook, project manager of the school’s nonprofit arm, says first-language Mohawk speakers are treasured here. “If you lose [the language], you can’t go to France like you could to learn French,” he says. “There is nowhere else to do it but here.”

Students and teachers, as well as some parents, sit on two wooden benches running the length of the hallway of their school, organized not by age or grade but by their clans.

They take turns reading from the Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen, which translates from the Mohawk language to “Words before all else.” These words, which recognize all life forces in creation, mark the day’s start at the Akwesasne Freedom School.

But the 60-odd students here wouldn’t understand these lessons if it weren’t for this little schoolhouse at the United States-Canada border that for decades has been fighting to preserve Mohawk language and culture. “This makes us who we are, and if we don’t have this, who are we going to be?” asks teacher Kawehnokwiiosthe, whose name in English means “She makes the island beautiful.”

Why We Wrote This

Preserving a treasured language can help sustain a way of life. One school has made that its mission.

“This is more than just language; it teaches us how to live,” she says.

Riley Robinson/Staff
Elder Wathahilostha uses worksheets that she has adapted by whiting-out any English and replacing it with Mohawk.

Kawehnokwiiosthe turns to her young pupils, who introduce themselves by their clans – Wolf, Bear, and Eel – and state that they are wisk, or age 5. Every class in K-8 that students take is full language immersion. When a child asks a question in English, Kawehnokwiiosthe responds in Mohawk.

Most parents pay tuition with a quilt sold at an annual auction in August. The school is run as a co-op, where parents do the cleaning (along with the students) and the maintenance work. Students come from American and Canadian sides of the border, but the school has never accepted funds from either government, says Alvera Sargent, who heads the nonprofit Friends of the Akwesasne Freedom School and is one of the last first-language speakers of Mohawk.

Riley Robinson/Staff
Alvera Sargent, seated with her daughter, Jessica Sargent, and granddaughter, Lehaserenhawe Francis, is one of the last in the community who speaks Mohawk as a first language.

That makes her precious, says Waylon Cook, former teacher and now project manager of the school’s nonprofit arm. “We treasure our first-language speakers,” he says. “We treasure them because they are so important for us to continue on our language,” he says. “If you lose it, you can’t go to France like you could to learn French. There is nowhere else to do it but here.”

In 2021, Indigenous leaders in Kamloops, British Columbia, announced that they believed they found the remains of over 200 children on the site of the former residential school there. It shocked Canada, and spurred the search for hundreds more unmarked graves.

For Mr. Cook, the Akwesasne Freedom School has always been the path to justice for Indigenous children abused at residential schools – by being cut off from their language, spirituality, and way of life. The Akwesasne Freedom School offers the opposite of what residential schools did. “This is our own solution,” says Mr. Cook. “They’ve made it so hard to be who we are. And we won’t give up the fight to maintain our language and culture.” 

Riley Robinson/Staff
Elder Wathahilostha mentors a student at the Akwesasne Freedom School.
Riley Robinson/Staff
A teacher helps a young Akwesasne Freedom School student plant seeds.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A little schoolhouse fights to keep Mohawk language alive
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2024/0206/A-little-schoolhouse-fights-to-keep-Mohawk-language-alive
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe