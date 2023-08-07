Skip to footer
Cooperation
People Making a Difference

Unlikely partners restore watersheds in Dominican Republic

|
Photo courtesy of The Nature Conservancy
Francisco Núñez (center) stands with landowners and stakeholders of the Santo Domingo Water Fund in the Yaque del Norte watershed of the Dominican Republic, May 2023.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 5 Min. )
  • By Lucy Sherriff Contributor

| Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Francisco Núñez was born to be a conservationist. His mother was a pioneering environmentalist in the Dominican Republic. As a boy, Mr. Núñez helped care for the amphibians she’d bring home for research and tagged along on trips into the field.

As an adult, he helped develop the Latin America Water Funds Partnership in the Dominican Republic, a collaboration of actors addressing severe water scarcity following a century of deterioration of the nation’s watersheds. Farmers are paid to plant trees, preventing soil erosion and enabling the ground to retain its water. The project provides an economic boost to the largely low-income, rural populations involved. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Cooperation

Water scarcity is a problem that can seem too big to tackle. A collaboration among conservationists, the government, and businesses is making progress in the Dominican Republic.

“There’s an understanding now that to fix the water crisis, we need to rebuild the watersheds,” says Mr. Núñez. “This model is about everybody coming together ... to work together with the same goal,” he says. 

Between 2011 and 2023, nearly 5,000 acres of water-producing ecosystems located in the Dominican Republic’s mountains have been restored, connecting hundreds of families with clean water.

“More than ever, this is the time that the planet needs more people dedicated to saving it,” says Mr. Núñez.

It wasn’t long ago that conservationist Francisco Núñez would set out by mule on one of his weekslong treks into the mountainous region known as the “Mother of the Water,” kicking up dust from the parched land underfoot.

Over the past 100 years, the land was stripped of trees for ranching and has deteriorated amid natural disasters and soaring demand for water in the Dominican Republic’s cities. As a result, the nation’s four watersheds have been under severe strain, setting off extreme drought in 2015.

Mr. Núñez’s treks look vastly different from a decade ago, despite ongoing water scarcity, thanks to his dedication to recuperating the watersheds. The brown dirt has slowly been replaced by green grass, and Mr. Núñez now ducks under branches as he weaves in and out of the lush tree coverage planted to protect coffee and cacao crops across the mountainsides.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Cooperation

Water scarcity is a problem that can seem too big to tackle. A collaboration among conservationists, the government, and businesses is making progress in the Dominican Republic.

This project, part of a broader initiative known as the Latin America Water Funds Partnership, which has created 24 water funds across the region, was successful in part because it involved an array of interests, from the private sector to government officials to local farmers. 

Communities are paid to plant trees, which help prevent soil erosion, enabling the ground to retain its water and revitalize watersheds. Between 2011 and 2023, nearly 5,000 acres of water-producing ecosystems located in the Dominican Republic’s mountains have been restored, connecting hundreds of families with clean water.

“There’s an understanding now that to fix the water crisis, we need to rebuild the watersheds,” says Mr. Núñez. “This model is about everybody coming together ... to work together with the same goal,” he says. 

Photo courtesy of The Nature Conservancy
A lush, healthy landscape is seen in the Yaque del Norte watershed.

From frogs to forest

In many ways, Mr. Núñez was born to be a conservationist. His mother, Ana Mercedes Henriquez, was a pioneering environmentalist here. As a boy, Mr. Núñez helped care for the amphibians she’d bring home for research, and he’d tag along on trips into the field, where his passion for the environment, hikes, and the mountains grew.

“I was her personal assistant from age 12,” he says with a laugh. “I even received a little salary for taking care of the frogs.” 

After completing undergraduate studies in the Dominican Republic, he went on to the United States on a Fulbright scholarship, where he focused on animal behavior, evolution, and ecology in New York. But he couldn’t stop thinking about the environmental challenges unfolding back home, where ranches, agriculture, and development were putting extreme pressures on the country’s infrastructure and natural resources.

“I realized I needed to pay attention to conservation of my home country’s biodiversity,” he says. “There was a need to go beyond just scientific studies.” He returned home, and since 1999, he’s served as the Greater Antilles program director for The Nature Conservancy, an international nonprofit.

“Our country is in severe drought,” Mr. Núñez says, noting that some residents of the capital have gone without water for more than three weeks at a time. “There’s been almost a century of overusing our natural resources.” But in recent years, “the government and the people are understanding that water is a major issue” that needs to be addressed, he says.

Water supply isn’t exactly the problem; it’s the degradation of the forest cover in the mountains, as well as high consumption, that’s making the resource scarce. There’s plenty of rain in the mountains, but it needs to be retained in the ecosystem when it falls and then managed farther downstream, Mr. Núñez says.

He helped develop the Latin America Water Funds Partnership, which works across the region to tackle water insecurity. The Nature Conservancy is one of the fund’s partners, alongside the Inter-American Development Bank and a handful of regional conservation nonprofits. Funding for the Santo Domingo and Yaque del Norte water funds in the Dominican Republic comes from 30 private companies and foundations, including The Coca-Cola Co. Perhaps most importantly, the project works with over 300 local families.

At first, persuading communities to support the initiative was a challenge. There was little trust in outside programs and not much understanding of how forests could reduce soil erosion and aid the health of rivers and crops. It took months, he says, to persuade the initial farmers to sign up, visiting small creeks and pointing out where different tree species could help restore the waterways. “We convinced a couple of farmers,” Mr. Núñez remembers, “and once everybody saw how well this was working, they started lining up to be a part.”

Photo courtesy of The Nature Conservancy
Locals and stakeholders of the Santo Domingo Water Fund plant saplings in the Yaque del Norte watershed.

Water and economy

Local farmers are compensated for planting trees on their farmland. Mr. Núñez’s team provides seeds and fertilizers, as well as training in best agricultural practices. There are additional payments made to participants for tree upkeep, including cleaning around the roots and applying fertilizer if needed. The farmers are also earning money from the sale of the crops. Mr. Núñez and his team return every few months – and still check in on communities that have been working with them for the past decade.            

Esteban Polanco, who heads a farmers association working to combat drought and heal the degraded landscape, describes the project as solving a “fundamental” issue in the community. Mr. Núñez and his team have helped build infrastructure to hold returning water, including pipes, small aqueducts, and water tanks.

It “brings relief to the great needs of the community,” Mr. Polanco says. Today, there are more people waiting to join the efforts than Mr. Núñez can accommodate. “When you see your neighbor is benefiting from something, you want to benefit, too.” 

To date, no farmers have pulled out of the program. “For local agricultural families it creates an influx of jobs and economic opportunities,” adds Mr. Polanco. 

The Dominican Republic’s water funds are some of the “best examples” of collaborative environmentalism in Latin America, says Milagros de Camps, deputy minister of international cooperation in the Ministry of Environment. “It’s an example of where we can truly demonstrate that by bringing together the community with the public and private sectors, we can take more efficient steps to help tackle climate change.”

The legacy continues

Although Mr. Núñez has helped restore thousands of acres of degraded land, he sees his personal impact as small. Over the next decade he hopes to double the number of acres restored. And perhaps, he says, this work won’t stop with him. 

His daughter is a biologist studying invasive species here – the family’s third generation to fight for the nation’s natural resources. Mr. Núñez’s wife is also a scientist, and as in his childhood, together they took their daughter on trips into the field when she was growing up.

It’s “not a coincidence,” he chuckles. “More than ever, this is the time that the planet needs more people dedicated to saving it.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Unlikely partners restore watersheds in Dominican Republic
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2023/0807/Unlikely-partners-restore-watersheds-in-Dominican-Republic
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe