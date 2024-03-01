Skip to footer

Tower of London has a new ravenmaster. His mission is unflappable.

Legend has it that the Kingdom of England will fall if the ravens ever leave the Tower of London. There’s one man standing between Britain and certain peril – and it’s Michael “Barney” Chandler’s first day on the job.

|
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Newly appointed ravenmaster Barney Chandler feeds one of the ravens at the Tower of London, Feb. 29, 2024. If legend is to be believed, Mr. Chandler just took on the most important job in England.
  • By Jill Lawless Associated Press

| London

If an ancient prophecy is right, Michael “Barney” Chandler has just got the most important job in England.

The former Royal Marine is the new ravenmaster at the Tower of London, responsible for looking after the feathered protectors of the 1,000-year-old fortress.

According to legend, if the ravens leave the 11th-century tower beside the River Thames, its White Tower will crumble and the Kingdom of England will fall. In the 17th century, King Charles II was told of the prophecy and decreed that there must always be six ravens at the tower.

“We take that responsibility very seriously,” said Mr. Chandler. “And now that I’m ravenmaster, there’s that extra responsibility on my shoulders.”

As for the prophecy, he said “we don’t know if it’s true or not, because we’ve never let the number drop below six – and it’s not going to happen while I’m here.”

Mr. Chandler, who officially takes up the post March 1, is one of the tower’s famous Yeoman Warders, part of a corps founded in the 15th century. Also known as Beefeaters, the warders are all military veterans who dress in distinctive black and scarlet Tudor-style uniforms and perform a hybrid role: providing security, leading tours of the tower, and performing ceremonial duties.

He heads a team of four other Beefeaters looking after the tower’s seven ravens – the six decreed by Charles II and a spare. They are Jubilee, Harris, Poppy, Georgie, Edgar, Branwen, and latest addition Rex, who was named in honor of the coronation of King Charles III last year.

The jet-black birds are a familiar feature at the landmark, which has served as arsenal, palace, prison, zoo, and more recently tourist attraction.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
The Ravenmaster's badge on Barney Chandler's red-and-black uniform. "They're always trying to catch us out," Mr. Chandler says of the clever birds.

Built by King William I after his conquest of England in 1066, it served as a royal residence for several hundred years, but is more famous as a prison.

The Tower is where “the princes in the tower,” sons of King Edward IV, were confined in 1483 and allegedly murdered by their uncle, King Richard III, and where Anne Boleyn was executed in 1536 after Henry VIII grew tired of his second wife. Other famous inmates have included Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth I; Guy Fawkes, who tried to blow up Parliament; and Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess.

Nowadays, almost 3 million tourists come each year to soak up a millennium of history and see the glittering Crown Jewels, which are stored in the tower.

The official title of ravenmaster is only 50 years old, though the role is far older, and Mr. Chandler is the sixth holder of the post. He is in charge of the health and welfare of the birds, who usually roam freely around the tower grounds by day and sleep in cages at night.

Duties include maintaining the birds’ enclosures, arranging veterinary checkups, and keeping them fed on their preferred diet of raw meat supplemented by the occasional treat of a hard-boiled egg or a hard-tack biscuit soaked in blood.

“They’re carrion birds,” said Mr. Chandler. “They’ll eat almost anything.”

The birds’ feathers are trimmed to prevent them flying away, although they occasionally escape. According to Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that oversees the tower, a raven called Grog flew off in 1981 and was last seen outside an East End pub named the Rose and Punchbowl.

Mr. Chandler is endlessly fascinated by the highly intelligent birds, which he says are as smart as a 7-year-old child. Pressed on his favorite, he names the mischievous Poppy, who hops across the grass beneath the White Tower and eagerly accepts his offering of a dead mouse as a snack.

He says the bright-eyed corvids are “probably one of the most intelligent animals there are. Sometimes, here, too clever for their own good. But for me that’s the attraction.”

Mr. Chandler, who served in Afghanistan and around the world during 24 years in the Royal Marines, has been on bird handling courses and had other formal training for his role. But he says “all the courses in the world doesn’t replace actually being here and being amongst the birds and knowing their habits.”

“You never know what they’re going to do,” Mr. Chandler said. “They’re all totally different, personality-wise. Some will play ball, but others won’t. It’s just the unpredictability, which is also the interesting part of the job.”

“They’re always trying to catch us out,” he said fondly. “They know what we’re up to.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Tower of London has a new ravenmaster. His mission is unflappable.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2024/0301/Tower-of-London-has-a-new-ravenmaster.-His-mission-is-unflappable
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe