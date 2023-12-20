Skip to footer
Innovation
Europe

War on a budget: Ukraine becomes hotbed for drone tech

|
Dominique Soguel
A fixed-wing uncrewed aerial vehicle sits ready for takeoff on a launching system in an airfield on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 5 Min. )

| Lviv, Ukraine

As Ukraine defends itself against Russia, its drone industry is booming.

A new generation of Ukrainians has had its imagination captured by the beauty and logic of uncrewed aerial vehicles, and been inspired to manufacture drones. Many of them hail from a business and engineering, rather than a military, background. Others are former video gamers who found their groove in military technology. The cost of war fills them all with the same sense of urgency.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Innovation

The need to protect the homeland and prevail over invader Russia has turned Ukraine into a hotbed for new drone technology, attracting engineers both foreign and domestic.

Ukraine has become a giant testing ground for drones from all over the world – the United States, Germany, Poland, and other partner countries. Countless new companies are taking shape around the technology; teams of engineers are tinkering on prototypes, trying to clear the Ministry of Defense and NATO checklists of technical requirements, hoping to nail a military contract.

“They come to Ukraine to understand if a drone is a real combat drone,” says Maxim Sheremet, leader of drone manufacturer Dronarnia. “It is not the same as killing in Iraq using powerful UAV drones,” he adds. “In Ukraine, war became not on the front lines but in our minds. You need technology.”

Ukrainian aviator Roman Schemechko loved building model airplanes as a child. Russia’s war on Ukraine has given him an unfortunate pretext to revisit that passion.

Prototypes of attack and surveillance drones built by his company, Besomar (White Demon), fill a spacious room in a bare-bones office building in Lviv.

“Drones save lives,” says Mr. Schemechko, now the CEO. “The more drones we have, the more possibilities we have to strike the enemy.”

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Innovation

The need to protect the homeland and prevail over invader Russia has turned Ukraine into a hotbed for new drone technology, attracting engineers both foreign and domestic.

The drone industry in Ukraine is booming. A new generation of Ukrainians has had its imagination captured by the beauty and logic of uncrewed aerial vehicles, and been inspired to manufacture drones. Many of them hail from a business and engineering, rather than a military, background. Others are former video gamers who found their groove in military technology. The cost of war fills them all with the same sense of urgency.

Ukraine has become a giant testing ground for drones from all over the world - the United States, Germany, Poland, and other partner countries. Countless new companies are taking shape around the technology; teams of engineers are tinkering on prototypes, trying to clear the Ministry of Defense and NATO checklists of technical requirements, hoping to nail a military contract.

“They come to Ukraine to understand if a drone is a real combat drone,” says Maxim Sheremet, leader of drone manufacturer Dronarnia. “It is not the same as killing in Iraq using powerful UAV drones,” he adds. “In Ukraine, war became not on the front lines but in our minds. You need technology.”

Dominique Soguel
Roman Shemechko, founder of the drone manufacturing company Besomar, shows a prototype made with the help of 3D printing. "One person can produce many drones that can be used to drop bombs or spy on the enemy," he says.

A booming field

Drones became part of Ukrainian defense capabilities against Russia in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and part of eastern Ukraine. They provide many advantages in asymmetric warfare, with low cost and reduced risk to military personnel atop the list. They can be used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes without the investment associated with crewed aircraft. Even the most expensive model is several orders of magnitude cheaper than an F-16, and relatively basic ones can carry enough explosives to take down a tank.

“Drones can be more effective in surveillance than a human pilot on the plane,” points out Mr. Schemechko. “You can fly safely and not be afraid for your life. ... One person can produce many drones that can be used to drop bombs or spy on the enemy. In contrast, it requires a lot of time to train a pilot. You need two to three months to produce a pilot with a decent level of knowledge and skill.”

Drones – unlike pilots – are also easier to replace. “When a drone is destroyed and lost, a drone pilot can take a new one and keep going.”

The intensity of drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine is pushing both sides to fine-tune the full spectrum of related technologies and combat strategies.

Dominique Soguel
Yurii Dombrovskyi, CEO and co-founder of SpecAero, uses a whiteboard to explain how a drone’s radio frequency system works.

In a cavernous room in Kyiv that echoes with the whizzing of small drones taking off and crashing into safety nets, one group of aspiring operators is learning such techniques.

Kyrylo, an athletic man with a square jaw who sports virtual reality goggles, manipulates a remote controller linked to a first-person view (FPV) drone. He is training to pilot through the perspective of the drone’s onboard camera.

“There are a lot of people in infantry who want to transfer to the drone operator units because they think that it’s easier or because they’re afraid of shelling,” says Kyrylo, who was taking a break from his front-line position in the Donetsk region to take part in a drone flight course in Kyiv. “They just don’t realize that this position and this job is very dangerous. Drone operators are very valuable indeed for the enemy as a target.”

The room is full of men and women gathered around netted cages with padded landing mats. Dozens of them sit in classroom-style rows, their faces lit by screens, eyes glued to the simulated obstacle course in front of them, hands tapping away at remote controls as they pretend to navigate FPV drones.

In 2014, Ukraine had only a handful of drone piloting schools. Now there are over 30 that are part of the Army of Drones project of the digital ministry. “Ukraine has thousands more drone pilots now than it did pre-invasion,” says Andrii, a drone flight instructor at the independent Boryviter Military School.

“Ukraine and Russia are like racing horses,” he says. “They are going nose to nose. There are times when we see the Russians are stealing technologies from us. In other situations, we can be behind them. In the FPV sphere, we are on par. On the quantity front, knowing the resourcefulness of Russia, we can fall behind if we don’t ramp up our own production.”

A pressing need

Mr. Sheremet has been working for military technology companies since 2012. He founded Dronarnia with the help of students passionate about making FPV drones, just one month after Russia invaded Ukraine. Now the students sit in assembly lines producing all kinds of pilotless aircraft.

Dominique Soguel
“We have to create products that are cheaper than the targets,” says Maxim Sheremet, shown here in a drone manufacturing lab in Kyiv. “Otherwise, we will not win because our enemy has more resources than our country.”

But there are fewer than two dozen mass producers in the country. Many say current production capacity only meets about 3% of current military needs. Among those trying to scale up and fast is Oleksandr Yakovenko, CEO of TAF Drones.

The company already has four factories spread out across Ukraine – despite suffering a sabotage attack that destroyed equipment worth $300,000 in July. The bulk of its supplies (90%) come from China or Taiwan. The remainder comes from suppliers in Europe and the U.S. “We have to create products that are cheaper than the targets,” he says. “Otherwise, we will not win because our enemy has more resources than our country.”

Near Kyiv, Yurii Dombrovskyi and his team are hard at work testing a drone model in an airfield. After they spent a prolonged period tinkering with radio systems, the prototype launches toward the sun and loops successfully around the field. It takes time to get all the specs right: size, speed, weight, altitude, range, payload capacity, and, most vital, the ability to bypass Russian jamming systems.

Dominique Soguel
A member of the SpecAreo team sits in a van equipped with a UAV communications system.

“We need hundreds of thousands of such products – for yesterday,” says Mr. Dombrovskyi. “We don’t have time for testing and standardization. We are in the heat of war. There is no choice for us.”

Most drone producers rely on China for the bulk of their parts. They say they would like more guidance and supplies from allies in the West. “We need U.S. solutions, technologies, and advice,” says Mr. Dombrovskyi. “We need supply alternatives to China because China, frankly, is not such a friendly country.”

Ukraine’s drone producers typically aspire to military contracts with the Ministry of Defense. Many have an eye on or are already active on the international market. They have understood that drones not only are essential for victory in Ukraine but have also become the weapon of the future.

“Three or four years ago, nobody would have thought that drones would play such a big role in daily warfare,” observes Yuri Momot, deputy general of Piranha-Tech, a company developing jamming systems to take down Russian drones. “The war itself is a big trigger for progress.”

Reporting for this story was supported by Oleksandr Naselenko.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to War on a budget: Ukraine becomes hotbed for drone tech
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2023/1220/War-on-a-budget-Ukraine-becomes-hotbed-for-drone-tech
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe