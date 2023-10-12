Skip to footer

Germany steps up deportations as migration pressure increases

German lawmakers have drawn up legislation to ease deportations. Political pressure is rising on the country's governing coalition, which fared poorly in two state elections on Sunday in part because of the migration issue.

|
Markus Schreiber/AP
A German Federal Police officer escorts a group of migrants who irregularly crossed the border from Poland into Germany during a patrol in a forest near Forst, southeast of Berlin, Oct. 11, 2023.
  • By Geir Moulson Associated Press

| Berlin

The German government has drawn up legislation to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers and plans to discuss measures to tackle migration with the opposition as it tries to defuse what has become a major political problem.

Shelters for migrants and refugees have been filling up in recent months as significant numbers of asylum-seekers add to more than 1 million Ukrainians who have arrived since the start of the war in their homeland.

It’s an issue across Germany, and local and state officials have been demanding more funds from the federal government.

“It is a challenge that so many people are coming to Germany irregularly – the numbers of those who are coming as refugees today are too high,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ARD television Oct. 11. He said he plans to meet opposition leader Friedrich Merz and two leading state governors on Friday “so that we all pull together in the same direction.”

Rising concern over migration was one factor in poor performances for the three governing parties in a pair of state elections on Sunday. They brought two wins for Mr. Merz’s conservative opposition bloc, which has assailed Mr. Scholz’s government on the issue, and significant gains for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser herself suffered a heavy defeat in a bid to become governor of her home state, but reiterated Thursday that she plans to remain Germany’s top security official in charge of the response to migration.

“What is very important is that everyone recognize that there is no one single measure that will help us at the moment to reduce illegal migration, but a package of measures,” she said.

Ms. Faeser this week announced a plan to ease the deportation of people who don’t have a right to stay in Germany.

Among other measures, the draft legislation foresees raising the maximum length of pre-deportation custody from 10 days to 28 and specifically easing the deportation of people who have been sentenced to a year or more in prison or are members of a criminal organization. It also will enable searches of residences for documentation allowing officials to firmly establish a person’s identity.

The government already had drawn up legislation to declare Moldova and Georgia “safe countries of origin,” meaning that asylum-seekers from there can be rejected and deported more easily.

Last month, Ms. Faeser ordered border checks on Germany’s eastern frontiers with Poland and the Czech Republic strengthened.

On Wednesday, The Associated Press accompanied a federal police patrol near Forst, on the Polish border. Officers found two groups of migrants, one of which apparently had been dropped off on the other side of the Neisse River, which forms the border, and walked over a railway bridge.

Members of one group raised their hands when asked whether they came from Syria. The migrants were searched in an effort to find any IDs and taken to be registered.

Frank Malack, the federal police officer overseeing the patrol, said there has been a “continuous rise” since the summer in the number of people being picked up, with groups of up to 30 people at a time being found.

While trying to reduce new arrivals and ease deportations, the government also aims to make it easier for refugees to work, Mr. Scholz said. He added that it also would support local authorities enabling community work by migrants.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writers Volkmar Kienoel and Markus Schreiber in Forst, Germany, contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Germany steps up deportations as migration pressure increases
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2023/1012/Germany-steps-up-deportations-as-migration-pressure-increases
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe