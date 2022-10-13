Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Olivier Matthys/AP
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) and U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participate in a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 13, 2022. NATO will continue with a planned nuclear exercise next week.

NATO, wary eye on Russia, continues with planned nuclear exercise

Amid tensions over Russia’s war on Ukraine, NATO’s Nuclear Planning Group met ahead of a planned nuclear exercise next week. The military alliance is keeping a close eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture.

  • By Lorne Cook Associated Press

| Brussels

NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.

Defense ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the United States, supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture.

But additional uncertainty comes from the fact that Russia is also due to hold its own nuclear exercises soon, possibly at the same time as NATO or just after, according to NATO diplomats. That could complicate the 30-country military organization’s reading of the war and of Moscow’s intentions.

“Russia will also be conducting its annual exercise, I think, the week after or just after the annual exercise,” U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters. But “what we don’t want is to do things out of routine.”

“This is a routine exercise and it’s all about readiness,” Mr. Wallace said, just as “NATO’s meeting is all about making sure we are ready for anything. I mean, that is the job of this alliance – to make sure that the 30 partners together are ready for what is thrown at us. And we have to continue to work at that.”

NATO’s exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” is held around the same time every year and runs for about one week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but doesn’t involve any live bombs. Conventional jets, and surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely take part.

Fourteen NATO member countries will be involved in the exercise, which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The main part of the maneuvers will be held more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia.

NATO as an organization doesn’t possess any weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally linked to the alliance remain under the firm control of three member countries – the U.S., the U.K., and France. But France insists on maintaining its nuclear independence and doesn’t take part in Nuclear Planning Group meetings.

With the Russian army retreating under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Mr. Putin raised the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to buttress the crumbling front line.

As his war plans have gone awry, Mr. Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains. The threat is also aimed at deterring NATO nations from sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.

In an interview with France 2 television on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned about the responsibilities of leaders when it comes to nuclear rhetoric. He said he has spoken to Mr. Putin “several times.”

“We have a [nuclear] doctrine which is clear,” Mr. Macron said. “The dissuasion is working. But then, the less we talk about it, the less we brandish the threat, the more credible we are.”

“Too many people are talking about it,” he said.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described Mr. Putin’s remarks as “dangerous and reckless,” and underlined that the allies “have also conveyed clearly to Russia that it will have severe consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way.”

Mr. Stoltenberg warned that it “would be absolutely the wrong signal to send” if the world’s biggest security organization were to cancel the maneuvers.

“NATO’s firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation,” he said. “If we now created the grounds for any misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to NATO, wary eye on Russia, continues with planned nuclear exercise
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1013/NATO-wary-eye-on-Russia-continues-with-planned-nuclear-exercise
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe