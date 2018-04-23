Britain's DACA? Children of invited laborers caught in 'Windrush' controversy

A woman attends an event in Windrush Square to show solidarity with the Windrush generation in the Brixton district of London, Britain on April 20.

—They are called “the Windrush generation.”

After World War II, Britain confronted a dual challenge: a shattered infrastructure that needed urgent work and a severe labor shortage. To solve the problem, the British government invited people from from the British Empire and Commonwealth to move to Britain to help rebuild the country. In 1948, the British Nationality Act gave British citizenship to all people living in the United Kingdom and its colonies, and meant they had full rights to enter and settle in the country.

Those who answered the call from the Caribbean are named after the Empire Windrush, the first ship to bring people over – mainly from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados. It docked in June 1948, carrying 492 people. Between 1948 and 1971 thousands more came over to work, encouraged by campaigns from successive British governments. Many went on to find work within the National Health Service (NHS), British Rail, and public transport.

Many of them also brought their children, as it wasn’t necessary for children to have their own passports then. Consequently many of the so-called Windrush generation don’t have documentation despite having lived, been schooled, and worked in the UK for most of their lives.

Why have they become the center of controversy?

A scandal has been mounting over the last six months after the Guardian newspaper began reporting cases of people who arrived in the UK as children losing jobs, being denied services such as treatment on the NHS, and facing deportation due to tightening in immigration rules.

One of the first stories to emerge was that of Paulette Wilson, who left Jamaica at the age of 10 in 1968 and has been living in Britain ever since. She received a letter informing her that she was an illegal immigrant and was going to be removed and sent back despite not being back to Jamaica in nearly 50 years. After being sent to a detention center, and then taken to Heathrow Airport, a last-minute intervention by her MP meant she was saved from being deported.

Another which has come to epitomize the scandal has been Albert Thompson (which is not his real name), who was told he would have to pay £54,000 for prostate cancer treatment after he was unable to produce the right documentation, despite having lived in the UK for 44 years.

As more similar stories have emerged, pressure has mounted on the government to address the problem.

Why don't they have the correct paperwork?

There are thought to be an estimated 57,000 residents who could face problems. Many assumed they were British, as they had moved to the UK before the countries they were born in became independent.

Legislation gave Commonwealth citizens who had arrived before 1973 indefinite leave to remain, but the British government did not issue paperwork to those affected nor keep proper records of them. In addition, thousands of Windrush-era landing cards, which are routinely used in immigration decisionmaking, were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010. Many of this generation have never applied for passports of their own and were put off from going through the naturalization process due to the high expense.

Why is Theresa May embroiled in the scandal?

In 2012, when British Prime Minister Theresa May was the Home secretary, she brought in new legislation which required employers, landlords and the NHS to demand evidence of legal immigration status. At the time Ms. May said the aim was to create “a really hostile environment” for illegal immigrants. Around the same time, the Home Office also launched a controversial billboard campaign with vans that were driven around diverse neighborhoods emblazoned with the words “Go home or face arrest,” which sparked outrage. The former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake, has said May’s policy was regarded by some ministers at the time as “almost reminiscent of Nazi Germany” in the way it worked.

This week, the Home Office admitted that the Windrush scandal has been an “unforeseen consequence” of the policy. On Sunday, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the prime minister of being personally responsible for the problems facing the Windrush generation, adding that lives had been ripped apart because of “the personal decisions and actions of Theresa May and her government.”

The response from both May and the current Home secretary, Amber Rudd, has also been criticized for being confusing and chaotic, although both have apologized. Both, however, have been accused of attempting to blame civil servants rather their own policies.

The timing of the scandal’s eruption coincided with a two-day Commonwealth leaders summit, which forced May to address the issue with the leaders from Caribbean countries in a meeting at Downing Street last week. She said she was “genuinely sorry” and that she wanted to “dispel any impression that my government is in some sense clamping down on Commonwealth citizens, particularly those from the Caribbean who have built a life here.”

What prospects are there for resolving their situation?

Last week Ms. Rudd announced the creation of a new Home Office taskforce, with a staff of 20 officials, which will be dedicated to ensuring that long-term UK residents who were born in the Commonwealth will no longer be classified as illegal immigrants. Rudd said the taskforce would ensure “a completely new approach” to dealing with the problems.

On Monday she announced a series of measures including that citizenship and naturalization fees would be waived and that an independently run compensation scheme would be set up. She also said her department had reviewed 4,200 cases so far, with more to go. In response, Diane Abbott, the shadow Home secretary, said this had been one of the biggest scandals in home affairs for years, and called for the Immigration Act to be repealed. She also pointed out that residents from South Asia are facing similar problems to those from the Caribbean.

At the closing press conference for the Commonwealth heads of government summit on Friday, May apologized once again and said: “These people are British. They are part of us; they helped to build Britain and we are all the stronger for their contributions.”