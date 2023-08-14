To green their ancient alleys, Beijing’s hutong gardeners get creative

“I don’t need to sell what I grow. I already have a way to make a living,” Mr. Zhao says, pointing to a tiny convenience shop in the front of his house. Like many of the gardeners, Mr. Zhao simply takes pride in cultivating beauty on the hutong where his family has lived for generations.

The gardens are largely vertical, rising high out of clay pots or small planters. Their rustling leaves create welcome shade as they arc over alleys and courtyards on trellises. Around the corner from Mr. Zhao’s house, a plein-air painter dabs leaves of a loofah gourd on his watercolor tableau.

Zhao Shisheng’s garden is rapidly enveloping his humble, one-story house. His favorite vine of gourds has scaled window ledges and electricity wires, soaring for a makeshift trellis on the roof.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Joy Gardening can be a means of survival, but for Beijing’s hutong gardeners, growing peppers and beans is more about feeding the soul – and sharing that joy with others.

“This is my hobby,” says Mr. Zhao with a smile.

Another gardener, Zhao Guangliang, grows gourds, melons, grapes, tomatoes, apples, and many other fruits and vegetables in containers and pots surrounding his home on a narrow Beijing hutong, or traditional alley.

Mr. Zhao counts himself among the ranks of Beijing’s hutong gardeners – the avid, green-thumbed residents who work wonders in the city’s maze-like ancient neighborhoods, tucked behind skyscrapers and traffic-clogged avenues. In hutongs, as the narrow alleys are called in Chinese, people travel more slowly – often by bicycle or by foot – affording them time to enjoy the lush bounty, and admire the gardeners’ horticultural feats.

“We eat some and I share the rest with neighbors. I don’t need to sell what I grow. I already have a way to make a living,” Mr. Zhao says, pointing to a tiny convenience shop in the front room of his house.

These gardens are largely vertical, rising like Jack’s beanstalk out of humble clay pots or small planters. Vibrant vines and curly tendrils cling to the old stone and rounded tiles of the traditional courtyard homes. Their rustling leaves create a soothing sound and welcome shade as they arc over alleys and courtyards on trellises.

Like many of the gardeners, Mr. Zhao takes pride in cultivating beauty on the hutong where he and his family have lived for generations. “We’ve been here for more than 100 years,” he says. “I am a descendant of the [Qing Dynasty] Empress Dowager Cixi,” he adds, referring to the 19th-century Manchu concubine-turned-noblewoman who effectively ruled China for 50 years until 1908.

Amateur painter Liu Changli displays his watercolor painting of a hutong scene in Beijing's Chaoyangmen neighborhood, July 2, 2023.

Indeed, around the corner next to another hutong garden, a plein-air painter has set up an easel and canvas to capture the scene. “This plant is a loofah gourd,” says Liu Changli, dabbing leaves on his watercolor tableau. “People in Beijing like to grow it because you can eat it, or simply enjoy looking at it.”

The leafy summer setting in the old alley, set against the backdrop of Beijing’s high-rises, offers inspiration for Mr. Liu, an architect by trade who paints both for leisure and in drawing up designs. “Here my paintings can contrast the traditional hutongs with modern architecture,” says Mr. Liu, who belongs to a painters’ group in Beijing.

The grower of the loofah gourds, Zhao Guangliang, steps out his door carrying a potted tomato that needs a sunnier exposure. Space is precious in the hutongs, where people live in crowded conditions and share public toilets. So gardeners must be creative. Assisted with strategically placed bamboo, they use every nook and cranny for plants. One of Mr. Zhao’s neighbors arrays plants on the roof of an unused van. Mr. Zhao opts, for now, to seat his tomato on a small chair.

A longtime hutong resident, Mr. Zhao eagerly shows a passerby his winter melon plants, and hot peppers. Then he springs a pop quiz: “What’s this?” he asks. “Hmmm….a ‘kugua’ [bitter melon]?” the passerby ventures, tipped off by the melon’s bumpy skin. Mr. Zhao beams. “Correct!” Encouraged, he guides the visitor across the alley to check out his neighbor’s bumper crop of cucumbers and eggplants, pointing out a big gourd clinging to a surveillance camera.

The roof of an unused van makes a handy surface for growing potted plants in the crowded back alleys of Beijing's Chaoyangmen neighborhood, where gardeners and plant lovers make use of every available space.

When it’s time for the visitor to depart, Mr. Zhao sends her off with a wave.

“Come by again when you are free!” he says.

Visit with them for a time, and the gardeners enjoy sharing not only growing tips, but also how to use different plants in cooking and other practical ways. “This is a Sichuan pepper bush I’ve been growing for more than a decade,” boasts Mr. Wang, who withheld his first name for privacy. “You dry out the pepper in the yard, then you can use it to make mapo tofu or meat stew.”

“Whichever plant you like, I can give you one,” he offers. “This is mint. Do you have some in your house? Smell this kind – see how strong it smells? If you get bitten by a mosquito you can crush some and rub it on your skin.”

The conversation meanders from peppers to mint to jasmine, flowing easily and readily as Mr. Wang moves around his compact but fruitful garden.

“It’s good for people to chat like this,” he reflects. “It gets rid of your worries. Come by anytime.” It’s an invitation that, like the hutong gardens, is hard to resist.