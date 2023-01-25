Chris Hipkins replaces Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

Labour Party lawmakers voted unanimously Sunday for Mr. Hipkins to take over as prime minister. He has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.”

Ms. Ardern’s final act as leader was to join Mr. Hipkins and other lawmakers attending celebrations at the Rātana meeting grounds, the home of an Indigenous Māori religious movement.

Ms. Ardern told reporters she’d been friends with Mr. Hipkins for nearly 20 years and spent two hours with him on the drive to the meeting grounds. She said the only real advice she could offer was, “You do you.”

Mr. Hipkins will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the brief swearing in ceremony in front of friends and colleagues after she earlier accepted Ms. Ardern’s resignation.

“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life,” Mr. Hipkins said at the ceremony. “I’m energized and excited by the challenges that lie ahead.”

Carmel Sepuloni was also sworn in as deputy prime minister, the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has taken on the role. She congratulated Mr. Hipkins and thanked him for the trust he’d placed in her.

After the ceremony, Mr. Hipkins said as an aside to reporters, “It feels pretty real now.”

Mr. Hipkins is known to many by the nickname “Chippy,” which fits with his upbeat demeanor and skills as an amateur handyman.

He served as education and police minister under Ms. Ardern. He rose to public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ms. Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Ms. Ardern last week said she was resigning after more than five years in the role because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. “It’s that simple,” she said.

On Tuesday she made her final official appearance as prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people because they had been the “joy of the job.” On Wednesday morning, she was greeted with hugs and farewells by dozens of former staff and admirers on Parliament’s forecourt as she left the building.

Ms. Ardern plans to stay on as a backbench lawmaker until April to avoid triggering a special election ahead of the nation’s general election in October.

New Zealand’s head-of-state is Britain’s King Charles III, and Ms. Kiro is his representative in New Zealand, although these days the nation’s relationship with the monarchy is largely symbolic.

Britain’s Prince William and wife, Kate, thanked Ms. Ardern on Twitter “for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death. Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C”

Clarke Gayford is Ms. Ardern’s fiance and Neve is their 4-year-old daughter.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.