Skip to footer

He’d fight LA fires if he could. A former inmate shares his story from Mexico.

|
Courtesy of Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana
A mural on the border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, shows portraits of individuals who arrived to the United States as children and were later deported. Javier Salazar Rojas, @DeportedArtist, participated as an artist on the project, which ran from 2019 through 2021.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 4 Min. )
  • By Javier Salazar Rojas, as told to Whitney Eulich Special correspondent

| Tijuana and Mexico City, Mexico

This story is by Javier Salazar Rojas, who goes by the name @DeportedArtist, as told to special correspondent Whitney Eulich. He spoke to The Christian Science Monitor as over a thousand incarcerated people joined firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, and as President Donald Trump took office promising to expel millions of unauthorized immigrants from the United States.

Seeing the fires in LA, it brings up a lot of emotions for me. With my training and years fighting fires, when I see all that devastation, I feel like I should be there. I need to be there helping.

Why We Wrote This

Incarcerated people in California have helped put out the fires in Los Angeles. One man, deported to Mexico for his crime, says he wishes he could be back on the line now.

But I was deported.

I was born in Tijuana [in Mexico]. When I was about 3 months old, my mother brought me to Oakland [in California] illegally. I eventually got permanent residency and qualified to become a citizen. But nobody ever explained to me that permanent didn’t mean permanent. When I ended up in prison, I lost my residency. I didn’t know how it would affect me until I’d already been in prison for four years. That’s when ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] informed me that I would be deported after serving my sentence. 

This story is by Javier Salazar Rojas, who goes by the name @DeportedArtist, as told to special correspondent Whitney Eulich. He spoke to The Christian Science Monitor as over a thousand incarcerated people joined firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, and as President Donald Trump took office promising to expel millions of unauthorized immigrants from the United States.

Seeing the fires in LA, it brings up a lot of emotions for me. With my training and years fighting fires, when I see all that devastation, I feel like I should be there. I need to be there helping.

But I was deported.

Why We Wrote This

Incarcerated people in California have helped put out the fires in Los Angeles. One man, deported to Mexico for his crime, says he wishes he could be back on the line now.

I was born in Tijuana [in Mexico]. When I was about 3 months old, my mother brought me to Oakland [in California] illegally. I eventually got permanent residency and qualified to become a citizen. But nobody ever explained to me that permanent didn’t mean permanent. When I ended up in prison, I lost my residency. I didn’t know how it would affect me until I’d already been in prison for four years. That’s when ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] informed me that I would be deported after serving my sentence. 

Courtesy of Javier Salazar Rojas, @DeportedArtist
Javier Salazar Rojas poses in front of a fire truck while serving as an imprisoned firefighter in California. He worked for Cal Fire during his final three years in prison, earning $1 per hour when fighting fires. He was deported to Mexico upon his release.

I had a girlfriend for five years, and she died suddenly. I was depressed, and I turned to drugs to deal with that pain. I made some bad decisions. I was arrested in 2003 after trying to rob a convenience store, and ended up in prison with a 12-year sentence for armed robbery. I didn’t [physically] hurt anyone, but because I had a weapon with me, I received 10 extra years under a new California [sentencing] law called 10-20-life. 

I started the firefighting program in prison, when I had three years left. 

I remember my first fire in 2012. It was a really hot day. We were trimming the vegetation at a school – fire hazards. Around 3 p.m. when we were already really tired, the captain called us. We got on the truck, and it was the first time I was in it with the sirens blasting. We were trying to get dressed in the back so that we’d be ready when we got there.

The fire was on a hillside, a forested area behind some homes, and it was moving quickly. It was still a pretty small fire, but it was one of those that you have to get under control fast before it transforms into something serious. We spent about four hours putting it out. I was the first Pulaski – other[s] call it the hot shovel. It’s the position that goes in first behind the Hot Team. They open the passage and then the Pulaskis dig the line, taking out all the roots and underbrush. I was directing the line.

Courtesy of Javier Salazar Rojas, @DeportedArtist
Javier Salazar Rojas, aka @DeportedArtist, found out he was living in the U.S. without authorization when he was 11 years old. His family had traveled to Tijuana for a family celebration, and when they loaded up a van to head home, he was told he'd have to go back to California through the desert. The experience has influenced his artwork.

It's a lot of adrenaline, but your training keeps you steady. You run toward fires while everyone else, even animals, are running away.

I liked fighting fires because I preferred to do something productive, something that benefits not just me, but society. When I was fighting fires, I never forgot that I was a prisoner, but when you save someone’s home or save a town, people thank you. They treat you like a normal person, not a criminal, and that makes you feel good. I felt like I was repairing the bad I had done to get sent to prison, in a way.

After serving all that time with Cal Fire [California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection], I didn’t think they would deport me.

I served 11 years of my sentence. When I got out, they flew us [formerly incarcerated people with deportation orders] to San Diego and put us on a bus to Tijuana. I felt that it was the end of the world. Yet, here I am in Tijuana, and I’ve come to realize that in Mexico, we can have dreams, too. We can move ahead. I’ve been back for 10 years. 

Alfredo Sosa/Staff/File
The work of Javier Salazar Rojas, aka @DeportedArtist, is visible alongside that of other artists on a yearslong mural project showing the faces of individuals deported from the United States on the U.S. border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2024.

Sometimes it’s hard to express myself with words, and art helps me share my feelings and all that has happened and put them in an image. I’ve made murals in Playas de Tijuana, portraits of people who after spending all of their lives in the U.S. were deported to Mexico. The portraits are black and gray – we didn’t use color because it’s something sad. It represents this feeling of being kicked out of the only country you’ve known since you were a kid. 

Sometimes I’m there and see people who look at the images and I see in their eyes that they understand it. Art transcends not just borders, but languages and cultures. That’s helped me a lot. When I got to Tijuana, I called myself DeportedArtist because I figured if no one spoke up for [deportees], then our situation would never change. We need to be seen and to be heard. With everything going on in the U.S. right now, the xenophobia, the racism, all the lies about the migrant community – so many people hate us. People don’t have to like us, but at the end of the day, they need us.

They want to blame the Mexicans, the Latinos, the migrants, but we are the ones who will rebuild LA.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to He’d fight LA fires if he could. A former inmate shares his story from Mexico.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2025/0124/la-fires-mexican-deportee-inmate
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe