Skip to footer

In Ecuador, TV broadcast siege latest front in gang war

Masked gunmen interrupted a live news broadcast in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Jan. 9 – the most dramatic in a recent series of violent incidents that coincided with the escape of two powerful gang leaders from prison.

|
TC Television Network/AP
During a live TV broadcast, a masked, armed person can be seen hovering over a pair of journalists in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Jan. 9. The country has seen a series of attacks after a powerful gang leader escaped from prison.
  • By Julia Symmes Cobb and Rosalba O'Brien Reuters

| Guayaquil, Ecuador

A live broadcast by Ecuadorean television station TC was interrupted on Jan. 9 by balaclava-clad gunmen, the most dramatic recent example of a renewed explosion of violence in the previously tranquil South American country.

New president Daniel Noboa has pledged to hit back at the rising crime that stymied his predecessor, but he faces an uphill battle amid gang control of prisons, kidnappings of police, and bombings.

Why has Ecuador’s security deteriorated?

Security in Ecuador has been worsening since the coronavirus pandemic, which also brutally battered the economy.

Violent deaths nationally rose to 8,008 in 2023, the government has said, nearly double the 2022 figure of over 4,500. Ecuador’s presidential contest last year was marred by the assassination of an anti-corruption candidate.

The government blames the situation on the growing reach of cocaine-trafficking gangs, who have destabilized swathes of the continent.

Inside Ecuador’s prisons, the gangs have taken advantage of the state’s weak control to expand their power. Prison violence has become increasingly common, resulting in hundreds of deaths in incidents authorities have blamed on gang battles to control the jails.

Guayaquil, a coastal city that is Ecuador’s largest, is considered the country’s most dangerous, with its ports a hub for drug smuggling.

Mr. Noboa took office in November touting his “Phoenix Plan” for security, including a new intelligence unit, tactical weapons for security forces, new high-security prisons, and reinforced security at ports and airports.

It will cost some $800 million, he said, though $200 million in new weapons for the army will be provided by the United States.

What caused this week’s flare-up of violence?

Police said on Sunday that Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, had disappeared from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence. Authorities are trying to track him down.

Meanwhile, there were incidents of violence in at least six prisons beginning on Jan. 8, with 150 or more guards and other staff taken hostage by prisoners. A prison in Riobamba saw 39 inmates escape, though some have been recaptured.

By Jan. 9 violence had spread to the streets, with seven police officers kidnapped in incidents around the country and five explosions confirmed in several cities, though there were no injuries.

Mr. Noboa, who has said he will not negotiate with “terrorists,” has said the violence is a reaction to his government’s plans to build a new high-security prison for jailed gang leaders.

What is the government doing to tackle the problem? 

In an updated decree published the afternoon of Jan. 9, Mr. Noboa said he recognized an “internal armed conflict” in Ecuador and identified several criminal gangs as terrorist groups, including Los Choneros. The decree ordered the armed forces to neutralize the groups.

Mr. Noboa’s coalition has a majority in the national assembly, something Lasso lacked, but some Ecuadoreans are questioning why the president is not taking harsher measures against gangs.

Mr. Noboa plans to hold a security-focused plebiscite later this year, which would include asking the public if the government should undo a ban on the extradition of Ecuadoreans wanted abroad and if asset seizures from suspected criminals should be allowed.

This story was reported by Reuters.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Ecuador, TV broadcast siege latest front in gang war
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2024/0110/In-Ecuador-TV-broadcast-siege-latest-front-in-gang-war
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe