Skip to footer

Peruvians divided as ex-president, jailed for massacres, walks free

An imprisoned ex-president of Peru was released on humanitarian grounds on Dec. 6, stoking controversy in the Andean nation. Alberto Fujimori was serving a 25-year sentence for massacres committed during his rule in the 1990s.

|
Mariana Bazo/Reuters/File
Alberto Fujimori takes the witness stand at a trial in Callao, Peru, on March 15, 2018. Mr. Fujimori, who served as Peru's president in the 1990s, was released from prison on Dec. 6 while serving a sentence for human rights abuses during his rule.
  • By Marco Aquino, Sarah Morland, and Isabel Woodford Reuters

| Lima, Peru

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, was released from jail late on Wednesday despite criticism from an international human rights court.

Peru’s highest court on Dec. 5 ruled in favor of an appeal to restore a 2017 pardon for Mr. Fujimori on humanitarian grounds. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) had earlier requested the move be blocked.

Mr. Fujimori served around 16 years after being extradited from Chile in 2007.

The former president, whose doctors say has serious health issues, was filmed leaving the prison wearing a breathing tube and a mask. His children hugged him before he got into a car, which took him to the home of his eldest daughter and political heiress Keiko.

“Today we finally have our father home,” Keiko said through a megaphone at the door of her home, where her father is now expected to reside. “There is no hatred or resentment in my heart, but gratitude.”

As Mr. Fujimori left the prison, local TV footage showed a crowd of supporters cheering and pushing against his car as it tried to leave the prison’s premises on the outskirts of Lima.

“It was time for this injustice against Fujimori to end, thanks to him our country is on its feet,” Catalina Ponce, a Fujimori supporter waiting outside the prison, said earlier in the day.

Supporters of Mr. Fujimori believe he saved Peru from terrorism and economic collapse.

Critics, however, say he abused democracy and committed atrocities during his government’s battle against the Shining Path guerrillas.

Mr. Fujimori was convicted in 2009 of ordering the massacre of 25 people in 1991 and 1992 while his government fought the Shining Path.

The first of the two massacres he is accused of plotting occurred in 1991 in a poverty-stricken Lima neighborhood, according to The Associated Press. Hooded soldiers fatally shot 15 residents, including an 8-year-old child, who had gathered at a party.

Then, in 1992, the clandestine military squad kidnapped and killed nine students and a professor from the Enrique Guzmán y Valle University. Forensic experts reported the victims were tortured, shot, and buried in common graves.

“We live in an orphanhood because we do not have institutions of any kind capable of defending us,” Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the victims for whom Mr. Fujimori was convicted, told the AP. “Peru gives the image of a country where the rights of victims are not guaranteed and where human rights issues have no importance.”

The accusations against Mr. Fujimori have led to years of legal wrangling, according to the AP. He resigned just as he was starting a third term and fled the country in disgrace after leaked videotapes showed his spy chief, Vladimiro Montesinos, bribing lawmakers. Mr. Fujimori went to Japan, his parents’ homeland, and sent in his resignation by fax.

Five years later, he stunned supporters and enemies alike when he flew to neighboring Chile, where he was arrested and extradited to Peru. Mr. Fujimori’s goal was to run for Peru’s presidency again in 2006, but instead, he was put on trial.

But he was pardoned on Christmas Eve in 2017 by the president of the time, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Mr. Fujimori walked free for about nine months before a court declared it null.

Since then, the pardon has been repeatedly annulled or suspended by lower courts after pressure from the Inter-American Court and victims’ families. Peru’s constitutional court restored the pardon earlier this week.

Shortly after the order, the president of the Inter-American Court asked Peru to stop the pardon until it had “all the necessary elements” to analyze whether conditions were met.

The AP reported that United Nations human rights commissioner Volker Turk on Dec. 6 said the Constitutional Court’s order to release Mr. Fujimori “is a worrying setback,” adding that “any humanitarian release of those responsible for serious human rights violations must be in accordance with international law.”

Mr. Fujimori’s release comes as approval for the government of President Dina Boluarte has sunk into single-digits and to its lowest level in the year since her predecessor was ousted.

Ms. Boluarte is also facing a constitutional complaint by the country’s attorney general for dozens of deaths that took place during anti-government protests after she took office.

This story was reported by Reuters. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Peruvians divided as ex-president, jailed for massacres, walks free
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2023/1207/Peruvians-divided-as-ex-president-jailed-for-massacres-walks-free
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe