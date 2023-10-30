Skip to footer

A controversial copper mine divided Panama. Now voters will decide.

Protests against copper mining rocked Panama last week, prompting the government to put a controversial mining contract up for a public vote. Demonstrators say they will stay in the streets until the contract is suspended.

|
Arnulfo Franco/AP
Demonstrators at a protest against a recently approved mining contract, near the presidential palace in Panama City on Oct. 26. The government announced Oct. 29 that the contract with Canadian mining company First Quantum would be subject to a referendum.
  • By AP Staff Associated Press

| Panama City

Panama will hold a referendum to decide whether to scrap a copper mining contract in a biodiverse region, following days of protests by thousands of people opposed to the open pit project.

The vote will take place Dec. 17 and its result would be binding, President Laurentino Cortizo said in a video message, according to Reuters.

“I’ve respectfully listened to those who oppose the contract with Minera Panama,” Mr. Cortizo said, using the local name of Canadian mining company First Quantum.

Neither First Quantum nor Minera Panama immediately responded to requests for comment, according to Reuters.

Protesters blocked streets across Panama last week. Teaching and construction unions led calls against the contract with environmentalists, saying continued development threatens forested land and crucial groundwater just 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, in the state of Colon.

Across Panama City, peaceful protesters handed out fliers, but in some areas on the outskirts of the capital police met protesters with tear gas. In anticipation of the largest marches since a cost of living crisis last July, both the Department of Education and the University of Panama cancelled classes last week.

The government used social media to highlight the “enormous contribution” the mine – Panama’s largest private investment ever – makes to the country’s economy.

In March, Panama’s legislature reached an agreement with First Quantum, allowing its local subsidiary, Minera Panama, to continue operating a huge open-pit copper mine in central Panama for at least 20 more years. The mine was temporarily closed last year when talks between the government and First Quantum broke down over payments the government wanted to receive.

Protests began after Mr. Cortizo signed off on that contract earlier this month, after it was approved by the congress.

The president acted surreptitiously, according to Fernando Abrego, leader of Panama’s Association of Teachers union. “The government decided this confrontation by quickly and expeditiously approving a contract they know is rejected by the people,” he said.

In a statement late Sunday, Mr. Cortizo’s office noted that the contract was first established in 1991, according to Reuters.

Teachers were joined by construction workers, who are one of country’s most powerful labor groups. “The people are in the streets in defense of sovereignty,” said union leader Saúl Méndez, “in the face of a contract that cedes self-determination by devastating the environment to steal resources.”

It is unclear how persuasive these arguments will prove against the economic boon of a single mining site that already brings in 3% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Minera Panama says the mine will employ thousands of Panamanians and that its shipments make 80% of the country’s total exports.

The Cobre Panama mine’s activity accounts for nearly 5% of the country’s economy, and last year represented about half of First Quantum’s EBITDA, according to Reuters.

On Saturday, Minera Panama voiced concern after protesters on boats approached the international Punta Rincon port where it operates, Reuters reported.

“We are deeply concerned by this incident, which represents a significant threat for our operations and the safety of our workers,” it said in a statement, calling the actions “illegal and violent.”

The new contract, initially slowed by labor disagreements, secures Panama at least $375 million a year from Minera Panama, over 10 times more than the previous deal. It represents one of the largest national mining contracts in a region where other countries like Costa Rica regulate the sector more stringently and El Salvador which banned metal mining in 2017.

For teachers, however, Mr. Abrego said concession was not an option. “We will remain in the streets,” he said last week.

After Mr. Cortizo’s announcement, Panama’s main workers’ union said its members will keep protesting in the streets until the contract is annulled, according to Reuters.

“There’s no maneuver in this fight that will deceive the people,” a union representative said.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Material from Reuters was used in this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A controversial copper mine divided Panama. Now voters will decide.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2023/1030/A-controversial-copper-mine-divided-Panama.-Now-voters-will-decide
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe