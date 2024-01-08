In Pictures: Namibia and the elephant I’ll never forget

A childhood dream of mine was to see an elephant – probably because of Ellie, the stuffed elephant I was given on my first birthday that still lives with me.

My tour of Etosha National Park in Namibia with photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman was coming to an end when I finally spotted one trudging solitarily across a barren field. I asked our guide if we could wait just a few minutes.

Why We Wrote This Regular Monitor readers know that photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman is routinely smitten by animals. But on safari in Namibia’s Etosha National Park, it is her reporting partner who is left awestruck.

The guide cut the engine as the enormous beast approached and 15 minutes later paused right in front of us, seeming to give us a look before majestically walking on.

Quietly, I stared in awe. I could have sat there watching it all day, but it was time to go.

