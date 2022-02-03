Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Failed attack in Guinea-Bissau shakes coup weary West Africa

On Tuesday, security forces in Guinea-Bissau thwarted an attack on the Government Palace while the president and cabinet were meeting inside. The failed coup reverses a recent trend of successful military takeovers in West Africa but still leaves the region shaken.

Michel Euler/AP/File
President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrives for a dinner at the Elysée Palace in Paris in 2021. Gunfire erupted on Feb. 2, 2022 in Guinea-Bissau's capital, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African country with a history of military takeovers.

  • By Vagner Barbosa Associated Press
Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Assailants armed with machine guns and AK-47s attacked Guinea-Bissau’s government palace for hours Tuesday while the president and prime minister were inside, but the coup attempt ultimately failed, the president announced.

The foiled attack came only about two weeks after a military junta overthrew the democratically elected leader of Burkina Faso, underscoring fears that a recent spate of coups is inspiring others in the region.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo addressed reporters late Tuesday, saying that the “attack on democracy” had come during a government meeting at the building.

“Our republican defense and security forces were able to stop this evil,” Mr. Embalo said, adding that the gunfire went on for five hours.

A government statement issued late on Wednesday said 11 people were killed in the attack, including seven members of the security forces who saved Mr. Embalo and his prime minister from death.

Giving new details on the events, it said that unidentified gunmen dressed in civilian clothes burst in on a council of ministers meeting on Tuesday, taking the participants by surprise.

“The aggressors’ mode of action clearly reveals that the purpose of the armed attack was the murder of all the authorities present in the council of ministers room,” the statement said.

“The robustness of the means and ammunition used demonstrates that this was rigorously planned, relying on funding from sectors with the financial capability to mobilize such an amount of material, logistics, and human resources.”

One of the attackers – a member of a military police unit – and three civilians were killed along with the seven security personnel, it said. The authorities were still searching for those behind the plot, it said.

Mr. Embalo has previously said he did not believe the army was involved in the coup attempt, saying instead that it “also has to do with our fight against narco-trafficking.” Guinea-Bissau became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe in the 2000s as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, already grappling with three other coups in member states over the past 18 months, called Tuesday’s violence a coup attempt and said it was following the situation in Bissau “with great concern.” Portugal’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that it strongly condemned the attack in its former colony.

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.

Mr. Embalo, a former army general, was declared the winner of the December 2019 runoff vote, though the results were contested by his opponent. Mr. Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Only one president has successfully completed a full term of office in the nation of around 2 million people.

Tuesday’s coup attempt comes amid a wave of military takeovers in West Africa. Since August 2020, soldiers have grabbed power in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso. Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers have yet to organize new elections.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to reporters at the Unite Nations headquarters in New York, condemned the “terrible multiplication of coups” in the region, which he called “totally unacceptable.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report. Material from Reuters was also used in this report. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Failed attack in Guinea-Bissau shakes coup weary West Africa
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2022/0203/Failed-attack-in-Guinea-Bissau-shakes-coup-weary-West-Africa
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe