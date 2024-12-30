Capturing people as they kindly share their stories

Our name is about honesty. The Monitor is owned by The Christian Science Church, and we’ve always been transparent about that.
The Church publishes the Monitor because it sees good journalism as vital to progress in the world. Since 1908, we’ve aimed “to injure no man, but to bless all mankind,” as our founder, Mary Baker Eddy, put it.
Here, you’ll find award-winning journalism not driven by commercial influences – a news organization that takes seriously its mission to uplift the world by seeking solutions and finding reasons for credible hope.
I am often asked by friends and acquaintances what my favorite part of my job is. It surprises me that through the years, my answer never changes: It is the privilege of meeting people in their own communities and having them share with me the issues that shape who they are. My task is to listen to their stories and relay them to our readers through the medium of photography. And believe me, it is easier said than done.
My job takes me to many places, big and small, far and close, but it is mostly the people I meet, and their kindness in telling their stories, that makes this job so rewarding. While I’m on assignment, my interactions with people may last minutes, hours, or even days. However, after decades on the job, it still surprises me when people with whom I spent a good chunk of time do not make it into the final story. Like the Argentine farmer pictured below ... a community reporter and a downtown hotel owner, both in Portland, Oregon ... and a student in a Massachusetts robotics class. This collection is a way to honor their trust in me, and for them to see the images we created together.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
The other photos that I loved in 2024 are below.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: Pablo Morvillo (center) participates in a tango master class at Centro Cultural Macedonia, Aug. 18.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
CHAMBERSBURG,PA.: Michele Jansen and co-host Pat Ryan discuss local and national politics on their show, “First News With Pat & Michele,” June 4.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
COLUMBUS, OHIO: Demonstrators participate in a rally demanding an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Nov. 24.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
NEW BEDFORD, MASS.: Vineyard Wind’s offshore turbine blades are stored for deployment and installation at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal, Jan. 3.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
MEXICO CITY: Chef Eduardo “Lalo” García Guzmán, who was deported from the United States twice before settling in Mexico, poses in Maximo Bistrot, his restaurant, Feb. 24.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
CHEYENNE, WYO.: Gramm Roberts (left) and Euleeondra Haughton demonstrate the procedure for launching nuclear missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Oct. 21.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: Mayki Gorosito, the director of the ESMA Museum and Memory Site, a human rights museum, sits in the building’s lobby, Aug. 16.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
CHAMBERSBURG,PA.: Lance Walker sits in his barbershop in the basement of his home, June 3.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
AU SABLE POINT, MICH.: The Au Sable Light Station, built in 1874, stands near a flowery field, June 12.
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
HIGHLAND PARK, MICH.: Toni Burgess (right) participates in a service at the New Grace Missionary Baptist Church, June 9.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:
“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”
If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.
But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.
The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.
We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”
If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.