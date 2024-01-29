Skip to footer

US, allies defund UN relief agency over Oct. 7 allegations

Countries ranging from the United States to Switzerland have pulled funding from UNRWA, the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, after Israeli intelligence alleged collusion between agency members and Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attacks.

|
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinian refugees walk the grounds of a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Jan. 23, 2024.
  • By Reuters Staff Reuters

| Geneva

Major donors to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency have suspended funding after allegations emerged that around 12 of its tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.

Here are some facts about UNRWA:

What does UNRWA do?

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, was established in 1949 by a U.N. General Assembly resolution, following the war surrounding the founding of Israel, when 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes. Today it directly employs 30,000 Palestinians, serving the civic and humanitarian needs of 5.9 million descendants of those refugees, in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and in vast camps in neighboring Arab countries. In Gaza, it employs 13,000 people, running the enclave’s schools, its primary health care clinics, and other social services, as well as distributing humanitarian aid. Its services in Gaza have increased in importance since 2005, when Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade causing an economic collapse with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

Since Israel launched its war following the Oct. 7 attacks, around a million Gazans, or nearly 45% of the enclave’s population, have been sheltering in UNRWA schools, clinics, and other public buildings.

Nearly the entire Gazan population now relies on UNRWA for basic necessities, including food, water, and hygiene supplies.

More than 150 UNRWA staff have been killed since the start of the conflict, making it the deadliest conflict ever for U.N. employees.

Who are its main donors?

Contributions from United Nations member states, including regional governments and the European Union, account for more than 89% of the agency’s funding. It also receives funding from the regular U.N. budget and financial contributions from other U.N. bodies.

In 2022, its top government donors were the United States, Germany, the European Union, Sweden, Norway, Japan, France, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Countries including the U.S., Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have suspended their funding of the agency in the wake of the allegations.

What are Israel’s allegations?

A six-page Israeli dossier shared with the U.S., and reviewed by Reuters says 12 UNRWA staff members took part in the Oct. 7 attacks, including nine who worked as teachers in the agency’s schools. Ten of them directly participated in the raid into Israeli territory, during which fighters killed 1,200 people and captured more than 240 hostages, and two others were summoned to assist the raid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the number of UNRWA staff that participated in the raid was 13.

The dossier says Israel also has wider evidence that UNRWA has employed 190 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants.

What does UNRWA say about the Israeli accusations?

UNRWA says it acted swiftly to fire staff after being alerted of Israeli evidence that they participated in the Oct. 7 attacks. It believes the cuts to its funding now could jeopardize its entire mission and dramatically worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian emergency in Gaza. “It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

A spokesperson for the agency said on Monday that UNRWA would not be able to continue operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February if funding did not resume. UNRWA has been under financial strain for years. In January 2023, it appealed for $1.6 billion in funding, saying its operations were at risk.

What has Israel said about UNRWA over the years?

Israeli authorities have long called for the agency to be dismantled, arguing that its mission is obsolete and it fosters anti-Israeli sentiment among its staff, in its schools, and in its wider social mission. UNRWA strongly disputes this characterization. UNRWA is “perforated with Hamas,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Monday. “In UNRWA schools they’ve been teaching the doctrines of extermination for Israel – the doctrines of terrorism, glorifying terrorism, lauding terrorism.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu has in the past called on the United States, Israel’s top ally and the agency’s biggest donor, to roll back its support. He praised the Donald Trump administration for defunding the agency. UNRWA has also faced other controversies in the past. In 2019, the head of the agency resigned amid a misconduct inquiry. In 2014, the head of the United Nations expressed alarm after rockets were found at a vacant UNRWA school and later went missing. 

This story was reported by Reuters.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to US, allies defund UN relief agency over Oct. 7 allegations
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2024/0129/US-allies-defund-UN-relief-agency-over-Oct.-7-allegations
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe