Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

As gender regulations shift, Caster Semenya returns to the track

South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya could make a surprise return to the track at the world championships, but new rules will keep her out of her best race unless she submits to hormone-reducing treatment. The sports world continues to recalibrate its regulations on intersex and transgender participation. 

Jeff Chiu/ AP/File
Caster Semenya smiles after winning the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic, an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Stanford, California, June 30, 2019. She could potentially return to the track next week at the world championships in Oregon.

  • By Gerald Imray Associated Press
Cape Town, South Africa

Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win.

On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.

The South African chose to run in a race she doesn’t really want to be in, and one she’s not so good at, because she has declined to submit to rules in track and field that demand she take hormone-reducing treatments if she wants to enter the 800.

They are rules that Ms. Semenya, in a statement through her lawyer, calls “an affront to the spirit of the sport.”

Ms. Semenya was assigned female at birth, was raised as a girl and identifies as a woman. She has an intersex condition called “46,XY differences in sex development” that causes male and female traits and a testosterone level higher than the typical female range. She was banned from her best event after losing her appeal of a World Athletics regulation that made women with her condition ineligible for some races.

She is not transgender. Still, her case, and those involving others who have similar intersex conditions, carries strong implications for how transgender athletes are treated and classified.

Ms. Semenya’s situation, and the similar plight of 200-meter Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma, are the most relevant illustrations of how complex track’s rules are regarding the participation of women who have high natural testosterone and what some say is an unfair athletic advantage over other women.

For instance, the rules, which will be revisited soon, bar Ms. Semenya and others from running distances between 400 meters and 1 mile unless they suppress their testosterone. They are free to run in other events. So, while Ms. Mboma has been eligible to run in the 200, Ms. Semenya must sit out of the 800.

Ms. Mboma is injured this summer and did not travel to Eugene. Ms. Semenya wasn’t expected to come either, but out of nowhere, her name showed up on the start list for the longer race.

The related but separate issue of transgender women in sports again burst into the spotlight last month when international leaders in swimming made their own rules change. They banned transgender women from elite competitions if they hadn’t begun medical treatment to suppress testosterone production before either the onset of puberty or by age 12, whichever comes later.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe quickly showed his support for swimming’s move and said track’s governing body would review its rules by the end of the year, likely with a view to making them stricter.

“The balance between inclusivity and fairness will always, in my view, fall now on the side of fairness,” Mr. Coe said on the eve of these worlds, indicating where  track might be going when its rule-makers meet in November.

Such a recalibration of the rules would likely only hurt, not help, Ms. Semenya’s cause.

In a rare interview she gave on HBO’s “Real Sports” earlier this year, she said she once told track officials: “It’s fine. I’m a female, I don’t care. If you want to see I’m a woman, I will show you... All right?’”

Critics of World Athletics say its recent trend of essentially lumping together the transgender and intersex issues is problematic. Mr. Coe has often used the phrase “biology trumps identity” as a catch-all defense for restrictions in both, breezing over the nuance.

Track’s two rule sets do have crossover in that both, broadly, require athletes to reduce their natural testosterone to compete.

While the DSD regulations, in place since 2019, have real-life impact on athletes and careers, transgender regulations don’t at this point because there are no transgender women in top-level track and field. Neither are there in swimming.

That’s left Roger Pielke Jr., a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and a sports governance expert, concluding the leaders of those two key Olympic sports are in “a moral panic” over transgender athletes that just aren’t there.

“We’re just shadow boxing now,”Mr. Pielke said. “As if there’s not bigger issues sport could deal with.”

Swimming’s sweeping ban was a bad precedent, said Joanna Harper, a transgender woman and adviser to World Athletics on its transgender and DSD policies. She supports some regulations but FINA, the sport’s international governing federation, left no room for compromise.

“Did they set the world stirring? You bet they did,” Ms. Harper said. “But I don’t think it was necessary and I don’t think it was justified.”

Ms. Harper said FINA’s move was obviously influenced by American transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who has broken barriers at the college level amid controversy and spoken of her desire to swim at the Olympics one day, putting FINA on alert. But if USA Swimming adopts FINA’s ban, thereby actually impacting an athlete, Ms. Harper said it was “very likely” Ms. Thomas would go to court.

That legal risk is relevant when trying to evaluate if a wave of sports will follow swimming’s transgender lead, and if across-the-board bans can last.

As much as the decision in swimming, a major catalyst for World Athletics’ move to revisit its rules might have been the arrival of the young Namibian sprinter, Ms. Mboma. She won a silver medal in the 200 – a distance at which she remains eligible – at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, her first major meet. The win came just months after Ms. Mboma was forced to switch from the 400 because of high natural testosterone.

The then-unknown teenager broke the world under-20 record three times in a week on the way to her silver and blew past some of the world’s best runners with the rawest of running styles. She did what Ms. Semenya has so far been unable to do by exploiting the distance loopholes in the DSD rules to win a medal. It went counter to what World Athletics was seeking when it adopted the rules.

Supporters of testosterone regulations have used Ms. Mboma’s sudden success as some level of evidence for the advantages of testosterone in races outside the 400-meter through 1-mile distances that are currently regulated.

Ms. Harper thinks there needs to be compromise by both sides over the transgender and DSD rules that leads to “a reasonable outcome that maybe makes no one entirely happy.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to As gender regulations shift, Caster Semenya returns to the track
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2022/0720/As-gender-regulations-shift-Caster-Semenya-returns-to-the-track
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe