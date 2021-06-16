Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Where Biden’s global democracy drive is vulnerable: The home front

Brendan Smialowski/Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a working session during the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

It’s a tough job that President Joe Biden has set for himself and America: to lead the way in promoting democracy against autocracy on the international stage.

He found U.S. allies receptive to the idea when he met them in Europe this week and last, but his trip has made another message clear. His task will not be easy.

Why We Wrote This

Joe Biden wants America to lead democracies in a global contest with autocracies like China. But many abroad have less faith than they once did in the health of America’s own democracy.

That’s largely because many foreign leaders and their citizens are voicing skepticism about America’s democratic health. One recent global poll found that while 75% of respondents trusted Mr. Biden to “do the right thing” on international affairs, only 17% thought  America was setting a good example for democracies worldwide.

To promote democracy, Mr. Biden will have to prove that it meets people’s needs, that it works. He has set before Western nations ambitious goals on climate change and building new infrastructure for poor countries.

The trouble is that the domestic American version of these goals, the American Jobs Plan, is currently mired in congressional gridlock.

That raises a question. How can an American president convince the world that democratic governance can deliver effective and ambitious policy if he’s unable to make good on that promise at home?

London

It’s an ambitious goal that President Joe Biden has set himself and his nation to lead the way in what he sees as the central international challenge of our age: the repair and reinvigoration of democracy as an ideal model of government.

It’s a real-life “contest,” the president told reporters at the end of last weekend’s meeting in Britain of the G-7 group of advanced economies. Ranged on the opposing side were the “autocratic governments around the world,” chiefly, an ever more ambitious and assertive China.

Yet while Mr. Biden has found key allies receptive, his first overseas trip as president has made another message clear.

Why We Wrote This

Joe Biden wants America to lead democracies in a global contest with autocracies like China. But many abroad have less faith than they once did in the health of America’s own democracy.

His task is not going to be easy.

That is largely because many foreign leaders and their citizens are skeptical about the health of America’s own democracy, unsettled by the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January and the return to partisan warfare and legislative gridlock in Washington in the months since then.

Allied heads of government remain skittish over the possibility that a Trump-like “America first” populist, or even former President Donald Trump himself, might reclaim the White House next time around. And two new opinion surveys show how deeply international public skepticism about Washington runs.

Matt Dunham/AP
British newspapers, with front pages reporting on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, are displayed for sale outside a store in London, Jan. 7, 2021. Many foreign leaders and their citizens are skeptical about the health of American democracy.

Last week’s annual report on America’s standing in the world by the Pew Research Center drew attention to the recent meteoric improvement in global public sentiment about America and its president. Across the 16 nations polled, a median of 75% said they trusted Mr. Biden to “do the right thing” internationally – a leap from the 17% rating Mr. Trump garnered in 2020.

But beyond the support for Mr. Biden, the survey found far lower confidence in America’s democratic system itself.

A median of only 50% felt U.S. democracy was working well. Just 17% of those polled said America was setting a good example for democracies worldwide.

A broadly similar picture emerged from an opinion poll in 12 European countries carried out by the European Council on Foreign Relations.

In only three nations – Italy, Hungary, and Poland – did more than half of respondents feel that America’s democratic government was working well. Elsewhere, most respondents judged U.S. democracy to be either somewhat or completely “broken.”

And Mr. Biden himself seems keenly aware that this is not just a public relations challenge.

If America is going to lead – much less win – a contest between democracies and autocracies, he knows that America and its allies are going to have to meet a critical practical test: to demonstrate that their system of government can actually meet the needs of their own people and those of the wider world.

Two related policy challenges are shaping up as key tests: climate change and a broad, 21st-century vision of infrastructure that includes clean energy and high-tech innovation as well as major brick-and-mortar projects.

Internationally, that’s intended as an explicit challenge, above all, to China.

On climate change, Mr. Biden hopes to encourage and spearhead the newly ambitious low-carbon targets that the G-7 nations have set when the world meets in Scotland later this year to follow up on the Paris climate accords. On infrastructure, he wants to create an alliance of advanced democracies that will provide poorer countries with the money and expertise they need for their development projects. That’s intended as an alternative to the nearly $1 trillion Belt and Road initiative China has put in place across Asia, the Mideast, Africa, and Latin America. 

But while he’ll have taken encouragement from his G-7 partners’ initial response, Mr. Biden knows that they’ll also be watching events in Washington when he returns later this week.

Both of the challenges he laid out at the G-7 are also on America’s domestic policy agenda, in the shape of his “American Jobs Plan,” a comprehensive infrastructure and green energy proposal with a price tag of around $2 trillion.

The president’s aspiration, when he unveiled it nearly two months ago, was that it would provide a homegrown showcase of how to tackle the tasks he has highlighted at the G-7 summit. It would be an example of how, despite the challenge in recent years from authoritarianism and strongman populism, democracies actually work best. That they can rise to the policy challenges of the 21st century and still do big things well. 

The problem, though, is that this is not how things are playing out at the moment. At least as things now stand, President Biden is struggling to rally bipartisan support for his vision in Congress, which is mired in gridlock. 

That raises a critical question. How can an American president convince the world that democratic governance can deliver effective and ambitious policy if he’s unable to make good on that promise at home?

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism