Skip to footer
Freedom
Society

Wait ... the Underground Railroad ran across the Rio Grande? A lost story surfaces.

|
Sarah Matusek/The Christian Science Monitor
An entrance to the Webber Cemetery faces a section of border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024. The cemetery commemorates the Webber family, who in the 1800s helped ferry enslaved people to freedom in Mexico.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 5 Min. )

| HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS

Sofia Bravo was raised along the U.S.-Mexico border in Hidalgo County, Texas. Not until adulthood did she learn the story of family ancestors who, historians say, helped enslaved people reach freedom in Mexico. 

A growing group of researchers and family members is unearthing more about this history. Much is known of the northbound Underground Railroad for freedom-seekers before the Civil War. Less is known about enslaved people’s journeys south to Mexico, which abolished slavery decades before the United States.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Freedom

Mexico played a role in the Underground Railroad as some enslaved people fled south. A growing group of researchers – and ancestors – brings to life their bravery.

Without many physical artifacts, families have relied on oral histories. Scholars, meanwhile, are tracking clues in other narratives like newspaper archives. 

“I want other Americans to understand what really happened,” says Ms. Bravo. 

One “Harriet Tubman” on the southbound railroad was Silvia Hector Webber. In the 1830s, Hector Webber and her partner bought her freedom, and that of their children, in Mexican Texas. Shortly after, when the Republic of Texas reintroduced slavery, she helped enslaved people seek freedom through her family’s ferry trading route.

Southbound routes to freedom in Mexico likely existed from the early 18th century until the U.S. abolished slavery in 1865. 

The cemetery stands in the middle of a field, squared in by a chain-link fence. Sofia Bravo says her father installed it years ago to keep vandals out and history in. 

Ms. Bravo was raised along the U.S.-Mexico border in Hidalgo County, Texas. Not until adulthood did she learn the lore of ancestors whose graves, likely here, face the broad sky. Before emancipation, historians say, her Webber family relatives helped enslaved people reach freedom in Mexico. 

“I want other Americans to understand what really happened,” says Ms. Bravo, caretaker of the cemetery overseen by her family’s nonprofit. She didn’t learn this history in school, she says.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Freedom

Mexico played a role in the Underground Railroad as some enslaved people fled south. A growing group of researchers – and ancestors – brings to life their bravery.

“I’m glad that now it’s all, you know, coming out.”

As the Texan preserves her family’s slice of history, a growing group of researchers is unearthing more. Much is known of the northbound Underground Railroad for freedom-seekers before the Civil War. Less is known about enslaved people’s journeys south to Mexico, which abolished slavery decades before the United States.

Without many physical artifacts, families have relied on oral histories. Scholars, meanwhile, are tracking clues in other narratives like newspaper archives. More local and national media have taken note in recent years, some sparked by the construction of a Trump-era border wall close to historic sites. Those involved in this emerging field say they’re moved by a legacy of bravery long forgotten in two countries.

Sarah Matusek/The Christian Science Monitor
Sofia Bravo, a descendant of John and Silvia Hector Webber, who historians say helped enslaved people reach freedom in Mexico, is the caretaker for her family’s cemetery in Hidalgo County, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024.

The southbound Underground Railroad is an “important part of our transnational borderland history,” says researcher Roseann Bacha-Garza at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The southern Underground Railroad route 

One “Harriet Tubman” on the southbound railroad was Silvia Hector Webber. She was known to be kind and intelligent by other early settlers. 

Ms. Hector Webber married a white man, John Webber, according to family lore. The two raised a family together, although it’s unclear when they married. Together, in the 1830s, the pair bought her freedom and that of their children, in Mexican Texas. Shortly after, when the Republic of Texas reintroduced slavery, they helped enslaved people seek freedom through her family’s ferry trading route. The Webbers were Ms. Bravo’s great-great-grandparents.

Southbound routes to freedom in Mexico likely existed from the early 18th century until the U.S. abolished slavery in 1865.

Mexico abolished slavery in 1829 – with exceptions for Anglo Texans in the north – and denied requests to extradite alleged runaways. On the heels of the Texas Revolution in 1836, the constitution of the newly formed Republic of Texas enshrined slavery into law. 

As a historian, Alice Baumgartner has added to scholarship showing how “slavery was an important component in that decision to revolt against Mexico,” she says. Yet federalism is the cause traditionally cited, similar to older explanations about the Civil War, says the associate professor of history at the University of Southern California. 

Courtesy of Roseann Bacha-Garza
The Jackson Ranch Church and Martin Jackson Cemetery, photographed here in 2022, sit just north of the Rio Grande in San Juan, Texas. The site was added to the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program this year.

“We have to ask ourselves: federalism to defend what?” says Dr. Baumgartner. Many white Americans “were very concerned about the anti-slavery legislation that was being passed by Mexico’s Congress,” she adds. Texas became a slave state in 1845 when it joined the United States. On Juneteenth, Americans mark the late arrival of news here – delivered on June 19, 1865 – that the Civil War had ended and enslaved people were free.

María Hammack, from Mexico, says she never learned the “railroad” history growing up. 

Hopefully recovering these stories will “challenge anti-Blackness and racism, not only in the United States, but in Mexico as well,” says the assistant professor of African American history at The Ohio State University. She notes that some Mexicans, whose Black ancestors escaped the U.S., have celebrated Juneteenth for over a century, cheering the freedom of their fellows to the north.

Most enslaved people fled north instead of south. Those headed to the northern U.S. or Canada are estimated at upwards of 100,000. By comparison, perhaps up to 10,000 may have reached, or attempted to reach, Mexico, researchers say.

Crossing the rugged Texas desert, it likely helped to have a horse, which some did steal. Mexicans who border-crossed for work might have also offered information to those fleeing. But without a strong abolitionist network down south, the voyage was often solitary, says Mekala Audain, associate professor of history at The College of New Jersey. 

Most people assume that those escaping had “a lot of help along the way,” she says. “But for people who escaped to Mexico, it was largely an individual effort.” Some wore horsehair wigs to evade suspicion, or disguised themselves as white people.

Newly discovered history 

Down on the Rio Grande, Ms. Bacha-Garza is digging as fast as she can. The anthropology lecturer is investigating the former sites of ferry landings that helped freedom-seekers traverse the water. But the shape-shifting of the river over two centuries has made that research hard. 

Through a university archaeology project, which she manages, Ms. Bacha-Garza researches the history of the Jackson Ranch Church and Martin Jackson Cemetery, also in Hidalgo County. The Jackson family – including a white husband and an emancipated Black wife – is also understood to have aided freedom-seekers in Hidalgo County.

How many passed through is unknown. In some cases, she says, people decided to stay at the ranch after being “welcomed into their community.” This spring, the National Park Service added the property to its National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program.  

Courtesy of Kyle Ainsworth, from Newspaper Collection, Texas State Library and Archives Commission
Archival newspaper ads like this one, seeking an enslaved woman who may have sought freedom in Mexico, have been scoured by researchers involved in a growing body of scholarship around southbound Underground Railroad routes.

Another Texas-based researcher spends nights and weekends decoding cramped cursive from the 1800s. Kyle Ainsworth, a special collections librarian at Stephen F. Austin State University, manages databases of thousands of archived newspaper clippings related to Texas slavery. That includes runaway-slave ads and law enforcement notices of captures. 

Attrition is high among his volunteers, he says. “It’s pretty heavy stuff.”

One ad from 1861 offers a “liberal reward” for two rifle-armed men presumed fleeing to Mexico. An escaped woman named Lucy was marked for having “straight Indian hair, and might pass for a Mexican” in 1853. A capture notice of a “negro” man called Dan in 1865 published two months after the Confederate surrender – and three days before Juneteenth. 

“I appreciate the people that ran away, and the people that didn’t,” says the researcher. Reflecting on their “extraordinary choices,” he says, “helps keep me going.”

New books are expected from Dr. Hammack and Dr. Audain, who says she and colleagues are increasingly peppered with questions by an eager public.

“We always laugh, and say, ‘We’re writing as fast as we can!’” says the historian.

Back at the Webber Cemetery, beneath the border wall, Ms. Bravo tidies flowers that tipped over in the wind. Some days she comes to mow.

She takes her tasks seriously. After all, she says, “I’m very proud to be part of this family history.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Wait ... the Underground Railroad ran across the Rio Grande? A lost story surfaces.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2024/0618/juneteenth-underground-railroad-slavery-texas
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe