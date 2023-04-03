Skip to footer

March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament breaks new ground

This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA basketball tournament featured a sequined winning coach, high scores, stellar ratings, and surprising upsets. The timing couldn’t be better and it could all lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal.

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Iowa's Caitlin Clark is fouled by South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game on March 31, 2023, in Dallas. LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in the final game April 2, 2023, to win the NCAA title.
  • By Schuyler Dixon Associated Press

| Dallas

This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA basketball tournament featured breakout stars and upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship.

Ms. Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season, and two No. 1 seeds being knocked off before the Sweet 16.

It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments from the tournament:

Fiery fashionista

Ms. Mulkey is never hard to miss on the sideline with her feisty approach and reactions to referees and her players. The coach’s flamboyant attire takes her presence to a different level, and her Final Four outfits certainly stood out.

For the national semifinal game, Ms. Mulkey arrived in a carnation pink top with flower-like puffs along the entire sleeves, a designer-made top similar to what her 2-year-old granddaughter wore. Even the LSU mascot was spotted in pink attire.

The coach wore a sparkly, golden, tiger-striped outfit during the championship game. Her players were the golden girls, who won the first basketball championship in school history.

Dazzling Clark

Ms. Clark set an NCAA Tournament record by scoring 191 points over Iowa’s six games, surpassing Sheryl Swoopes’ 177 points for Texas Tech in 1993 – and Glen Rice’s 184 for Michigan in the 1989 men’s tournament.

Before 30 points in the championship game, the 6-foot Iowa-born Ms. Clark was the first player in the women’s tournament with back-to-back 40-point games. That included her 11th career triple-double in the regional final against Louisville, before another 41 points against previously undefeated South Carolina in the national semifinal game.

History denied

South Carolina was trying to become the 10th women’s team to run through a season undefeated and the first school to win consecutive titles since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. The Gamecocks were denied that chance, losing to Iowa in the Final Four behind a stellar effort from Clark.

End of an era

UConn’s run of 14 consecutive Final Four appearances came to an end in the Elite Eight when Ohio State forced the Huskies into 18 first-half turnovers with full-court pressure defense. The Huskies hadn’t missed playing in the national semifinals since 2007.

New format

The NCAA changed its regional format this year going to two sites instead of the traditional four. It got strong reviews from players and coaches and fans alike. There ended up being a record attendance for that round with more fans showing up in Seattle – which had no team within 1,300 miles of the venue – than Greenville, South Carolina.

‘Canes were cooking 

Miami did more than just be part of history by knocking out No. 1 seed Indiana before the Sweet 16. The Hurricanes under coach Katie Meier ousted Villanova and ended national scoring leader Maddy Siegrist’s career to reach the Elite Eight for the first time. The champs from LSU ended Miami’s run with a muddy 54-42 win in the regional finals.

Thirst for firsts 

Virginia Tech was a first-time participant in the Final Four, which had a pair of first-time finalists after LSU beat the top-seeded Hokies and Ms. Clark’s Hawkeyes ousted undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. It was already guaranteed before the final that the champion would be something other than a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2011.

Upsetting performances 

Stanford and Indiana both fell in the second round becoming the second pair of No. 1 seeds to not make the Sweet 16 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994. It also happened in 1998. The Cardinals were stymied on their home court by Mississippi’s defense. They never led the second-round game and had their streak of 14 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances ended. The Hoosiers lost at Assembly Hall the next night, when Miami’s Destiny Harden made the game-winning shot with 3.5 seconds left.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins and AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this story.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament breaks new ground
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2023/0403/March-Madness-Women-s-NCAA-tournament-breaks-new-ground
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe