Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Black, trans, and hopeful. Meet Jevon Martin.

Why We Wrote This

For many in the Black transgender community, life has long felt safer in the shadows. But for Jevon Martin, at least, there is hope in being seen.

  • By Alva French Correspondent
New York

Jevon Martin found his purpose in life early. “To help and to be of service,” he says. “I know that’s my purpose.”

That has often meant welcoming people who have nowhere to go into his home. “I almost got evicted for having too many people in my apartment,” he says. “So I said, let me start a nonprofit.”

At Princess Janae Place, Mr. Martin helps members of New York’s Black transgender community who are experiencing homelessness navigate the transition to stable housing.

As a Black transgender man himself, Mr. Martin has seen many of the unique struggles facing this community up close. Homelessness is widespread. Shelters promise roof and a bed, but they offer little security for those perceived as different. Mistreatment is also pervasive.

But lately, Mr. Martin has found new cause for hope as the trans community has taken to the streets in recent months to call attention to the challenges it faces.

“Just seeing the amount of people come out and support the trans community ... it lifted my spirit,” he says. “It made me feel that we are being seen.”

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
of stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Unlimited digital access $11/month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.