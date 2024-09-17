Skip to footer

Dem Homeland Security chair: Details of Trump assassination attempt ‘very troubling’

Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan also said at a Monitor Breakfast that former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, which has been facing bomb threats, shows that “Words have power.”

|
Troy Aidan Sambajon/The Christian Science Monitor
Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, spoke to reporters at a Monitor Breakfast at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington Sept. 17, 2024.

| Washington

The Democratic chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee says its initial bipartisan report on the July attempted assassination of Donald Trump will be released soon. But plenty of questions remain as to how the Secret Service failed to prevent the shooter from getting a clear shot at the former president. And the senator has even more questions following another apparent assassination attempt on Mr. Trump this past weekend.

“We need more information. Part of what we’ve found so far leads to further questions. It’s those questions that we need answers to, and those questions are going to require additional interviews, additional documents, for us to get the answers,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters told reporters at a breakfast hosted by The Christian Science Monitor.

“Any time you have an assassination attempt on a president or any elected official, it’s a direct attack on our democracy,” he added.

Mr. Peters said the committee will also take a close look at the circumstances surrounding the latest apparent assassination attempt on Mr. Trump on Sunday at the former president’s golf course in southern Florida.

“We’ll be briefed on what happened in Florida. Clearly, what happened in Florida is very troubling. To have someone that can be waiting for allegedly 12 hours and not be spotted by Secret Service ... it certainly raises many questions,” Mr. Peters said.

Former President Trump has been blaming Democrats’ rhetoric accusing him of being a threat to democracy for inspiring violence against him, though it’s as yet unclear what the motives were for the gunmen in the two suspected assassination attempts.

Senator Peters conceded that inflammatory rhetoric could be dangerous. But he pointed the finger back at Mr. Trump, warning that the former president’s recent accusations, with no evidence, that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing neighbors’ pets and eating them had led to threats of violence in that town.

“I’d just say, Be careful in the words that you use to express your view, because words have power. We certainly saw words have power with Donald Trump talking about eating cats and dogs. The amount of violence that was threatened in Ohio, in that small little town, that they were forced to close schools and hunker down. That shows you that the words that you use and the stories you tell can be really powerful, and people need to be very careful about that,” he said. 

About video ads
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Dem Homeland Security chair: Details of Trump assassination attempt ‘very troubling’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/monitor_breakfast/2024/0917/gary-peters-dscc-trump-assassination-attempt
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe