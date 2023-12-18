A lively breakfast with Cornel West, presidential candidate

As soon as Cornel West walked into Washington’s St. Regis Hotel on December 14, I knew we were in for an interesting ride. He greeted me warmly, bowing deeply as he shook both my hands, calling me “sister Linda,” and asking me all about my background. Dr. West, a prominent academic, progressive activist, and independent candidate for president, soon made his way into the dining room for a lively Monitor Breakfast with reporters.

The questions were obvious: Could Dr. West’s candidacy cost President Joe Biden reelection next November? What did he think of last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism at U.S. universities? What is his campaign strategy?

Dr. West did not disappoint. The Boston Globe focused on his response to the hearing: “Cornel West says university presidents gave ‘weak’ answers on antisemitism but shouldn’t lose their jobs.” The Daily Mail led with him “brushing off concerns” that he could hurt President Biden.

My story covered all of the above – plus Dr. West’s desire to offer voters an alternative, portraying both President Biden and former President Donald Trump in unflattering terms.

But what struck me most about our breakfast was Dr. West’s larger-than-life persona. He greeted every reporter with a big smile, and after our hour-long session, he stayed another 45 minutes to chat with many of us. He is a natural politician.

Dr. West also knew a lot about the Monitor. As a former Harvard professor, he fondly recalled going into the local Christian Science Reading Room and reading the print version. He also knew that the Monitor was launched in 1908 by church founder Mary Baker Eddy.

Regardless of what happens next November, I will long remember our session with Dr. West.