Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Breakfast with RNC chief – and Trump ally – Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, sat down with reporters at a Monitor Breakfast to discuss the party's future. 

Michael Bonfigli/Special to The Christian Science Monitor
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks to reporters during a breakfast hosted by The Christian Science Monitor at the St. Regis Washington, D.C. on Nov. 18, 2021. She discussed the future of the party and former President Donald Trump's role in it.

Washington

Dear Reader,

“It’s been really hard,” Ronna McDaniel told me Thursday, her eyes welling up.

Our hour-long Monitor Breakfast with the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) had just ended, and I asked her how her kids were doing. For many Americans, seeing loved ones struggle during the pandemic has been a monumental challenge, and for Chairwoman McDaniel, it’s been no different.

Moments before, she had fielded a question from a German reporter, and mentioned how much her 16-year-old son hated having to wear a mask at school. “But it’s better than not being in school,” Ms. McDaniel said hopefully.

The RNC chair, in fact, has much cause for optimism, as polls show Republicans on track to take control of the House and possibly the Senate in next year’s midterm elections. Her role in that enterprise is key, raising money and supporting the efforts of Republicans around the country.

Like all working parents, Ms. McDaniel is juggling a lot: a demanding job, the needs of her family, and a controversial former president who will play an outsize role in the midterms – and possibly run again for his old office.

Back in 2016, Ms. McDaniel was tapped by then-President-elect Donald Trump to lead the RNC, and they remain allies. At our breakfast, she refused to discuss their private communications or even how often they talk. But she made clear that she sees his role in the GOP as essential.

“If he left the party, Republicans would lose,” she told us, stressing how much former President Trump did to build the party’s base. That was the lead of my report on the breakfast.

I also couldn’t resist mentioning that Ms. McDaniel is a Romney. Her grandfather was former Michigan Gov. George Romney, and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is her uncle. The senior Romney, in fact, was the third person ever to appear at a Monitor Breakfast, on Jan. 13, 1967. His last appearance was with son Mitt in 1994.

But Ms. McDaniel really perked up when I mentioned the women in her family who had also run for office, albeit unsuccessfully – grandmother Lenore Romney, and her mother, Ronna Romney. In this family, the Republican tradition runs deep.

The C-SPAN video of our breakfast can be viewed here.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism