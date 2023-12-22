Skip to footer

DIY border fix? Texas tests limits on immigration policy.

|
Eric Gay/AP/File
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 4 Min. )

Texas moved this week to give state officials unprecedented immigration powers, setting up a clash with the federal government's constitutional duty to oversee the issue.

A key impetus: Record numbers of migrants have arrived at the southwest border in recent years. Lately, more than 2 million per year have been crossing illegally, often to request asylum, and are landing in a judicial system not equipped to handle the flow. 

Why We Wrote This

Amid concerns about record encounters with migrants at the southern U.S. border, one of the most affected states is trying to take action on its own. But is that legal?

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that will allow state police to arrest immigrants for entering Texas illegally. State judges can punish offenders with fines and jail time, and send them back to Mexico. The law, which is scheduled to go into effect in March, has already drawn a legal challenge. 

The law is part of broader moves by Texas that may increasingly amount to a de facto immigration system. Civil rights groups say the efforts for almost three years have been rife with due process violations and discrimination. State officials say Texas is reinforcing its stretch of the border in the absence of a meaningful federal response.

The new law “goes further than any [other] state-level attempt at getting involved in immigration,” says Denise Gilman, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law.

Texas moved this week to give state officials unprecedented immigration powers, setting up a clash with the federal government’s constitutional duty to oversee the issue.

A key impetus: Record numbers of migrants have arrived at the southwest border in recent years. Lately, more than 2 million per year have been crossing illegally, often to request asylum, and landing in a judicial system not equipped to handle the flow. 

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that will allow state police to arrest immigrants for entering Texas illegally. State judges can punish offenders with fines and jail time, and send them back to Mexico. The law, which is scheduled to go into effect in March, has already drawn a legal challenge. 

Why We Wrote This

Amid concerns about record encounters with migrants at the southern U.S. border, one of the most affected states is trying to take action on its own. But is that legal?

The law is part of broader moves by Texas that may increasingly amount to a de facto immigration system. Civil rights groups say the efforts for almost three years have been rife with due process violations and discrimination, while also overwhelming the limited resources of border communities. State officials say Texas needs to reinforce its stretch of the border in the absence of a meaningful federal response.

The new law, known as SB 4, “goes further than any [other] state-level attempt at getting involved in immigration,” says Denise Gilman, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law.

“It not only creates these new state law crimes for crossing the border, but also sets up this state deportation system,” she says. “That really, as far as I know, has never been attempted before.”

The new legislation is the latest in a series of boundary-pushing steps. Since March 2021, state law enforcement has been patrolling the border and fortifying stretches of the Rio Grande with razor wire and floating barriers. The state has arrested thousands of migrants and either turned them over to federal authorities or funneled them into a dedicated state court system.

Valerie Gonzalez/AP
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, including one bill that makes it a criminal offense to enter the state from a foreign nation illegally. The move comes atop other steps the state is taking to deter illegal immigration.

Governor Abbott has been blunt in explaining his actions, saying as he signed the latest law Monday that President Joe Biden’s “deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

Arizona’s precedent

This isn’t the first time states have tried to disrupt the U.S. immigration system. In the 2010s, Arizona led the way.

State leaders then were concerned less about border crossings and more about unauthorized immigrants already in the country. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio became a national figure for his agency’s focus on seeking to arrest them. The Arizona Legislature enacted SB 1070, commonly known as the “show me your papers” law, which made unlawful residence in the U.S. a state crime and allowed police to detain anyone they suspected of being in the country illegally.

This decade, Texas has assumed Arizona’s mantle. And Texas leaders have been going even further than Arizona did.

Texas has challenged federal immigration policies in the courts, but “Abbott has said that’s not sufficient,” says Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute. 

This new phase began with Operation Lone Star. In 2021, Governor Abbott deployed state troopers and the Texas National Guard to the border with orders to combat illegal drug trafficking and immigration into the state. The initiative has resulted in over 394,000 apprehensions and over 29,000 felony charges, the governor’s office reported in July.

Eric Gay/AP/File
Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The state must move the floating barrier, a federal appeals court ruled Dec. 1, 2023. Texas plans to appeal the court's ruling.

But the state’s actions have hit speed bumps in the courts. A federal appeals court this month ordered Texas to remove the floating barriers the state installed in the Rio Grande (the state has said it will appeal the court’s ruling), and the state police recently told its officers to stop separating the migrant families they arrest, amid legal concerns. These arrests have often led to trespassing charges – crossing the border illegally hasn’t been a state crime – but prosecutors have often lacked the resources or will to pursue them.

This legal reality – that states have few immigration enforcement powers – is what Texas is hoping SB 4 will change.

Courts have long rejected state efforts to seize immigration enforcement power, however. There is a strong national interest in having a uniform national immigration and foreign policy, courts have said. In a lawsuit filed this week, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Texas Civil Rights Project claim SB 4 is unconstitutional and preempted by federal immigration law.

One thing that would help lower the number of migrants coming to the southern border, experts say, is reforming America’s asylum system. With asylum-seekers having to wait years in the United States before their cases are resolved, there’s a strong incentive to cross the border and request asylum. Operation Lone Star, and now SB 4, do nothing to tackle that problem, says Victor Manjarrez, a former Border Patrol sector chief. But the policies are keeping a national spotlight on border issues.

“I don’t see how [SB 4] is going to impact the flows,” he adds. But “most Border Patrol agents love the things [Texas] is doing.”

“It’s not that it’s effective necessarily. It’s that the agents are thinking, ‘Man, someone cares.’’’

What next?

A majority of Texans support the state’s actions as well, according to the Texas Politics Project. But SB 4 has made some Texans fearful that they or their family members, even if they’re lawful residents, could be charged with violating the immigration law, says Jennefer Canales-Pelaez, a policy attorney and strategist at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

Cheney Orr/Reuters
Migrants, many wearing mylar blankets supplied by the U.S. Border Patrol, wait at a processing center in Eagle Pass, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023.

Whether federal courts will allow SB 4 to take effect is unclear. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned most of Arizona’s SB 1070 law because it conflicted with federal immigration law. Since then, including in a case decided earlier this year, the justices have reiterated that the federal government has broad authority over immigration enforcement.

The Arizona case “didn’t get close to this idea of creating a state-level deportation scheme,” says Professor Gilman, at the University of Texas at Austin. “I don’t see how that can at any level survive constitutional scrutiny.”

But if the case makes it to the Supreme Court, she adds, the justices “may [have] some new understanding about where exactly the line should be drawn between federal and state activities.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to DIY border fix? Texas tests limits on immigration policy.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/1222/DIY-border-fix-Texas-tests-limits-on-immigration-policy
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe