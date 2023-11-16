Skip to footer

Ethics report says Santos lied to Election Commission, embezzled funds

The House Ethics panel found Nov. 16 that it found “substantial evidence” of conscious lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York. 

|
J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. The House Ethics panel says it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Mr. Santos and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.
  • By Kevin Freking Associated Press

| Washington

The House Ethics committee in a scathing report Nov. 16 said it has amassed “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos of New York that has been sent to the Justice Department, concluding flatly that the Republican “cannot be trusted” after a monthslong investigation into his conduct.

Shortly after the panel’s report was released, Mr. Santos blasted it as a “politicized smear” in a tweet on X but said that he would not be seeking reelection to a second term.

The panel said Mr. Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes, and engaged in violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to financial disclosure statements filed with the House.

Mr. Santos has maintained his innocence and had long refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so.

The ethics panel’s report also detailed Mr. Santos’ lack of cooperation with its investigation and how he “evaded” straightforward requests for information.

The information that he did provide, according to the committee, “included material misstatements that further advanced falsehoods he made during his 2022 campaign.”

The report says that an investigative subcommittee decided to forgo bringing formal charges because it would have resulted in a “lengthy trial-like public adjudication and sanctions hearing” that only would have given Mr. Santos “further opportunity to delay any accountability.” The committee decided instead to send the full report to the House.

It urges House members “to take any action they deem appropriate and necessary” based on the report.

The findings by the investigative panel may be the least of Mr. Santos’ worries. The congressman faces a 23-count federal indictment that alleges he stole the identities of campaign donors and then used their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. Federal prosecutors say Mr. Santos wired some of the money to his personal bank account and used the rest to pad his campaign coffers.

Mr. Santos, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, is also accused of falsely reporting to the Federal Elections Commission that he had loaned his campaign $500,000 when he actually hadn’t given anything and had less than $8,000 in the bank. The fake loan was an attempt to convince Republican Party officials that he was a serious candidate, worth their financial support, the indictment says.

Mr. Santos easily survived a vote earlier this month to expel him from the House as most Republicans and 31 Democrats opted to withhold punishment while both his criminal trial and the House Ethics Committee investigation continued.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

