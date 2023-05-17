Jack Teixeira, Edward Snowden, and plugging intelligence leaks

“Some progress has been made, but there’s a lot more work to do,” says Kari Bingen, principal deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence from 2017 to 2020.

Some former officials would go even further. Guards at secret installations should perform more spot checks, classified printers should have ATM-style cameras, and intelligence agencies should use artificial intelligence to spot unusual patterns of employee behavior, these experts say.

“The status quo is no longer tenable,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, at the bills’ unveiling.

Their legislation aims at reducing the amount of classified information and improving the security of executive-branch information technology systems across the board. It would also mandate a review of presidents’ documents prior to their leaving office, to prevent accidental removal.

A bipartisan group of senators last week introduced two bills – the Classification Reform Act and the Sensible Classification Act of 2023 – to try to answer that question.

Much attention has been paid to Airman Jack Teixeira’s motives in allegedly leaking classified information on the gaming site Discord. But are there solutions that might have blocked his actions in the first place?

Now National Guard Airman Jack Teixeira is accused of posting on a gaming site hundreds of documents he printed out and took home – no thumb drive involved. What actions should the intelligence community take now to prevent such leaks in the future?

Ten years ago, U.S. intelligence agencies began plugging up their computer ports, after contractor Edward Snowden leaked highly classified National Security Agency data he had downloaded onto a thumb drive.

In 2013, after National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked highly classified data to the press, the intelligence community started plugging its computer ports.

Mr. Snowden had copied the data onto a thumb drive. So the intelligence agencies took enormous effort to cork their computers’ USB slots.

“They fixed that problem,” says Glenn Gerstell, National Security Agency general counsel from 2015 to 2020, of the USB drives. “But ... we were fighting the last war.”

Why We Wrote This Much attention has been paid to Airman Jack Teixeira’s motives in allegedly leaking classified information on the gaming site Discord. But are there solutions that might have blocked his actions in the first place?

Ten years later, National Guard Airman Jack Teixeira – an information technology worker at a base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts – is accused of leaking hundreds of documents onto a server on Discord, a gaming site. No thumb drives this time – he allegedly just printed the pages and walked them home.

The case shows how many cracks remain in America’s classification system, a decade after the Snowden security debacle. In interviews with the Monitor, politicians and former officials describe a process of clearing staffers, classifying information, and then later declassifying it, which remains broken.

Major leaks are still rare, despite the fact that some 4 million Americans have security clearances. But many experts say the system is failing at its core goals: vetting who is trustworthy, limiting access to sensitive information, and deciding what should be classified.

Last week a bipartisan group of senators, including the chair of the Intelligence Committee, introduced two bills that they say will help fix the problem. Among other measures, the bills would task the director of national intelligence with leading a “whole-of-government reform of the classification system.”

Margaret Small/AP View caption Hide caption An artist sketch depicts Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. He has been accused of leaking classified data on the gaming platform Discord.

“Given the explosion in digital records, the status quo is no longer tenable,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “We’ve got too many people with access to a system that is devoid of accountability and has grown increasingly byzantine, bureaucratic, and outmoded.”

Yet even if the bills pass – and that’s a big if – it’s not clear whether they would be the roots-up reform that some officials argue the system needs. The U.S. intelligence community spans 18 agencies and two branches of government. Reforming that could require an entirely new government approach to secrecy.

Many efforts

Speaking at a press conference last week, the four senators who introduced the two bills – the Classification Reform Act and Sensible Classification Act of 2023 – seemed both excited and fully aware their effort is one more in a long line of attempts to solve a very big problem.

In 1997, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s Commission on Protecting and Reducing Government Secrecy issued a report arguing that Washington is near-addicted to secrecy.

The 2005 Presidential Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction described the enormous cost of leaks, which it called a “seemingly intractable problem.”

In 2013, after leaks by Mr. Snowden and Chelsea Manning, a former soldier and intelligence analyst, the Pentagon began a working group on unauthorized disclosures and commissioned a study on the topic from the Rand Corp., a think tank.

“Sometimes around here you have to fight over a long period of time before you finally wear down the opposition,” says Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, who introduced the two bills with Sens. Warner; Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas; and Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters View caption Hide caption Chelsea Manning, a former soldier and intelligence analyst, speaks during a technology conference in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2023.

The latest legislation has multiple targets.

First, it would try to cull the amount of classified information. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence would gain authority to review and simplify procedures for classification/declassification. The Public Interest Declassification Board would get more funding.

Second, it would mandate a security review of presidential and vice presidential records before they leave the White House – helping avoid the accidental removal of classified documents.

Third, it would seek to manage leaks. The director of national intelligence would have added power to improve government IT systems. There would be minimum standards across the executive branch to prevent insider threats.

“This has been one of those problems, again, that we’ve all known about,” said Senator Warner at the press conference. “But you’ve got these kind of bookends of the recent disclosure by this airman and the presidential documents that I think [have] forced action.”

Many needs

Look at it another way, though, and the bills’ breadth suggests a system with too many needs for reform.

The problems of overclassification and leaks are related, but obliquely so – not to mention the mishandling of presidential records. Add to that the balance of power between Congress and the White House, which Senator Warner concedes will never want “Congress weighing in on this issue.”

It’s a dam that would be hard to plug with two bills, much less one – the number that Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida and vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, says he’ll accept.

Patrick Semansky/AP/File View caption Hide caption A sign stands outside the National Security Agency campus in Fort Meade, Maryland, in 2013.

“They’ll both have to be synthesized,” says Senator Rubio. “We’re only going to pass one bill.”

Meanwhile, some former intelligence-community officials such as Mr. Gerstell support a mix of additional physical and technological security.

Guards at sensitive information sites should perform more spot checks, top-secret printers should have ATM-style cameras, and sensitive documents could also automatically have thin radio-frequency identity (RFID) tags attached – similar to those that trip alarms on retail merchandise. Artificial intelligence, too, could monitor the patterns of every employee with a clearance and identify unusual behavior - such as Airman Teixeira allegedly accessing top-secret slides that he did not need for his work.

“Some progress has been made, but there’s a lot more work to do,” says Kari Bingen, principal deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence from 2017 to 2020.

When Ms. Bingen was in office, the Pentagon shifted away from its former system of investigating officials with a security clearance – a touch-and-go background check every five years. It adopted a process of “continuous evaluation,” which monitors cleared officials on publicly available databases, such as crime records, for untrustworthy behavior.

It also helped speed the crawling pace of security clearances, which reduced a backlog of around 725,000 in 2018 to 200,000 today. It’s a reminder of the incremental victories that have so far been won to improve the classification system – and also of the battles left to fight.

“I think the wars continue,” says Senator Moran, smiling in the Senate basement. “There is no last war.”