DeSantis takes on education, blocks funding for diversity programs

In response to conservative concerns, Florida Governor DeSantis has signed a bill blocking public colleges from using state or federal funds on diversity programs. Critics argue it limits academic freedom and suppresses student experiences.

|
Douglas R. Clifford/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posing with his signed legislation on May 15, 2023 at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Florida. The new bills will ban state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida's public universities.
  • By Anthony Izaguirre Associated Press

| Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor’s expected presidential candidacy.

The law, which Mr. DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education.

The signing builds on the governor’s larger push to shape Florida’s education system by regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender, with Mr. DeSantis arguing that he is challenging inappropriate liberal ideology in the classroom.

Mr. DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential run in the coming weeks, has focused heavily on divisive cultural issues as he moves to win over the conservative voters who typically decide Republican primary elections.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion offices in higher education often spearhead services tailored to students of various races, genders, sexual orientations, cultures, and abilities. Some college administrators also consider so-called DEI factors when admitting students, providing scholarships, or deciding which faculty to hire and promote.

The law blocks public universities from diverting state or federal funds toward programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion or promote political or social activism.

“In reality, what this concept of DEI has been is to attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university,” Mr. DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony in Sarasota. “This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong.”

The measure also bars curriculums that teach “identity politics” or “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.” The provision is aimed at curtailing education about critical race theory, a way of thinking about U.S. history through the lens of racism.

In a signal of DeSantis’ reach on education, he chose to sign the bill at New College of Florida, a small, traditionally-progressive school that became nationally known this year after the governor appointed a group of conservatives to its board of trustees. Among the DeSantis appointees’ first moves was to eliminate the New College’s diversity, equity, and inclusion office.

The takeover has led to pushback among students at New College, long known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don’t use traditional grades.

On Monday, a small group of protestors gathered outside the signing ceremony. Mr. DeSantis, as well as most of the speakers at the event, ridiculed them.

“You know, I saw some of the protestors out there. I was a little disappointed. I was hoping for more,” Mr. DeSantis said with a smile as his supporters clapped.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, issued a statement after the signing that said the law continues Mr. DeSantis’ “overreach” into education.

“Education ought to be about teaching kids how to think through issues, not what to think about issues,” Mr. Jones said. “The exposure to wide-ranging experiences and fresh perspectives encourages understanding and creativity. By restricting what students can learn, the state is actively suppressing students’ academic and intellectual freedom.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

