Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

By the numbers: The cost and consequences of the Jan. 6 riot

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File
Members of the House of Representatives gather in the chamber to vote on creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington on June 30, 2021.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 1 Min. )

When a mob stormed the United States Capitol last Jan. 6 – hoping to stop a lost election they claimed was stolen – they were only inside for a few hours. Security forces cleared the building by the early evening. After hours of debate in both houses of Congress, Joe Biden officially became president-elect the next morning.

The short insurrection failed, but it cast a long shadow. Nine people died during the attack or in its aftermath, including four Capitol Police officers who were present at the riot and died by suicide in the following months. Nearly $1.5 million was spent on repairs to the Capitol building.

Why We Wrote This

Amid the political rhetoric over the Jan. 6 riot, it can be easy to lose sight of what actually happened that day. Here are some of the hard facts around the attack and its fallout.

In the past year, more than 725 defendants have been arrested for crimes connected to the Capitol riot, and approximately 165 have pleaded guilty. The longest sentence handed down so far has been 63 months in prison for “assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons.”

The congressional investigation into instigation of the Capitol riot is ongoing. Though a bipartisan effort to impeach President Donald Trump ultimately resulted in a Senate acquittal last February, a House select committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is still calling witnesses on the riot.

When a mob stormed the United States Capitol last Jan. 6 – hoping to stop a lost election they claimed was stolen – they were only inside for a few hours. Security forces cleared the building by the early evening.

After hours of debate in both houses of Congress, Joe Biden officially became president-elect the next morning.

The short insurrection failed, but it cast a long shadow. In the year since, the country’s politics have become more aggrieved. Voting rights have been restricted in some states and politicians have adjusted to death threats – which likely reached an all-time high in Congress in 2021. 

Why We Wrote This

Amid the political rhetoric over the Jan. 6 riot, it can be easy to lose sight of what actually happened that day. Here are some of the hard facts around the attack and its fallout.

The insurrection was short. But as a House select committee investigates that day from Washington, the malaise in American politics speaks to its influence. A year later, Jan. 6 is still with us.

The graphic below charts the quest to unravel details of that day.

SOURCE: George Washington University Program on Extremism, NPR, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Congress, Pew Research Center, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CBS News, The Guardian, Ballotpedia, The Atlantic, Senate Committee on Appropriations Chairman Office
|
Jacob Turcotte, Noah Robertson, and Nick Roll/Staff

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism