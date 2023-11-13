Skip to footer

Trump’s NY fraud trial resumes, as Donald Tump Jr. takes the stand

Donald Trump Jr. is the first witness called to the stand by Donald Trump’s lawyers in the New York civil fraud trial. He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. 

|
Seth Wenig/AP
Donald Trump Jr. steps out of the courtroom during a break in proceedings at New York Supreme Court, Nov. 2, 2023 in New York.
  • By Michael R. Sisak Associated Press

| New York

Foiled in their long-shot bid for an early verdict, Donald Trump’s lawyers will start calling witnesses of their own Nov. 13 in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire.

First up: Donald Trump Jr., who’ll be returning to the witness stand two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a major stretch of the trial that also featured testimony from his father and siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump. 

Mr. Trump’s oldest son, a Trump Organization executive vice president, originally testified on Nov. 1 and 2. He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. He said he relied on the company’s longtime finance chief and outside accounts to verify their accuracy.

Ms. James alleges Donald Trump, his company, and executives, including Eric and Donald Jr., exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers, and others. The documents were used to secure loans and make deals. She is seeking more than $300 million in what she says were ill-gotten gains and a ban on defendants doing business in New York.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the defendants committed fraud by inflating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements. He imposed a punishment that could strip Mr. Trump of marquee properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court is allowing him to remain in control for now.

The Trumps have denied wrongdoing. Their lawyers contend that the state failed to meet “any legal standard” to prove allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records. The state rested its case Nov. 8 after six weeks of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses. Among them: company insiders, accountants, bank officials, and Mr. Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen.

The trial is proceeding after Mr. Engoron rebuffed the defense’s request last week to end it early through what’s known as a directed verdict. Mr. Engoron did not rule on the request, but indicated the trial would move ahead as scheduled.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise, seeking a verdict clearing Mr. Trump and other defendants, argued Nov. 9 that the state’s case involved only “successful and profitable loan transactions” and that “there is no victim. There is no complainant. There is no injury.”

After testifying in early November, Donald Trump Jr. echoed his father’s claims that the case was “purely a political persecution” brought by Ms. James, a Democrat, to blunt Mr. Trump’s chances as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“I think it’s a truly scary precedent for New York – for me, for example, before even having a day in court, I’m apparently guilty of fraud for relying on my accountants to do, wait for it: accounting,” Mr. Trump Jr. told reporters on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 13, Mr. Trump Jr. will be questioned first by the defense lawyers representing him, his father, and other defendants. A state lawyer is also expected to question him on cross-examination. Mr. Trump Jr. is expected to testify Nov. 13 and 14, followed by a tax lawyer who also testified as a state witness.

The defense also plans to call several expert witnesses as part of their case in an attempt to refute testimony from state witnesses that Mr. Trump’s financial statements afforded him better loan terms, insurance premiums, and were a factor in dealmaking.

When he became president in 2017, Mr. Trump handed day-to-day management of his company to Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and named Mr. Trump Jr. as a trustee of a trust he established to hold his assets while in office.

In Mr. Trump Jr.’s prior testimony, when asked if he ever worked on his father’s “statement of financial condition,” the scion said: “Not that I recall.” Mr. Trump Jr. said he signed off on statements as a trustee, but left the work to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief and co-trustee, Allen Weisselberg.

“I had an obligation to listen to the people with intimate knowledge of those things,” Mr. Trump Jr. testified. “If they put something forward, I wasn’t working on the document, but if they tell me that it’s accurate, based on their accounting assessment of all of the materials. ... These people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on it.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Trump’s NY fraud trial resumes, as Donald Tump Jr. takes the stand
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2023/1113/Trump-s-NY-fraud-trial-resumes-as-Donald-Tump-Jr.-takes-the-stand
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe