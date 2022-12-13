Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Marta Lavandier/AP
The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government.

Former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and charged by SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, with defrauding investors by diverting their funds to his personal hedge fund. He was arrested on Monday after separate criminal charges were filed.  

  • By Ken Sweet Associated Press

| New York

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform FTX, orchestrated a years-long fraud by diverting investors’ funds to his private hedge fund and using them to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Tuesday in a complaint.

Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas, where he has been living, after the U.S. filed criminal charges that will be made public Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. The SEC complaint is separate.

A spokesman for Mr. Bankman-Fried had no comment Monday evening. He has a right to contest his extradition, which could delay but probably not stop his transfer to the United States.

Mr. Bankman-Fried was under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Mr. Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper; at one point his net worth reached $26.5 billion, according to Forbes. He was a prominent personality in Washington, donating millions of dollars toward mostly left-leaning political causes and Democratic political campaigns, though he also gave money to Republicans. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

That all unraveled quickly last month, when reports called into question the strength of FTX’s balance sheet. Customers moved to withdraw billions of dollars, but FTX could not meet all the requests because it apparently had used its customers’ deposits to fund investments at Mr. Bankman-Fried’s trading arm, Alameda Research.

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The SEC complaint alleges that Mr. Bankman-Fried had raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.

Instead, the complaint says Mr. Bankman-Fried diverted customers’ funds to Alameda Research without telling them.

“He then used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses,” the complaint reads. “None of this was disclosed to FTX equity investors or to the platform’s trading customers.”

Alameda did not segregate FTX investor funds and Alameda investments, the SEC said, using that money to “indiscriminately fund its trading operations,” as well as other ventures of Mr. Bankman-Fried.

Mr. Bankman-Fried’s arrest came just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the committee, said she was “disappointed” that the American public, and FTX’s customers, would not get to see Mr. Bankman-Fried testify under oath.

That hearing, however, will be held Tuesday.

Mr. Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

The SEC challenged that assertion Tuesday in its complaint.

“FTX operated behind a veneer of legitimacy Mr. Bankman-Fried created by, among other things, touting its best-in-class controls, including a proprietary ‘risk engine,’ and FTX’s adherence to specific investor protection principles and detailed terms of service. But as we allege in our complaint, that veneer wasn’t just thin, it was fraudulent,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “FTX’s collapse highlights the very real risks that unregistered crypto asset trading platforms can pose for investors and customers alike.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

