Battle weary Dems perk up with opportunity to fill high court seat

Democrats embraced Wednesday’s news of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer’s coming retirement. Frustrated by a series of legislative defeats, many Democrats see the opportunity to appoint a liberal judge as way to renew voter support for the party.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The U.S Supreme Court building is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. As Democrats regroup with an eye on maintaining a tenuous grip on Congress, the prospect of naming Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement offers an opportunity to pause from those battles.

  • By Steve Peoples Associated Press

Democrats, stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters, hope they’ll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s pending retirement, confirmed by numerous sources on Wednesday, couldn’t have come at a better time for a Democratic Party reeling from the collapse of Mr. Biden’s legislative agenda last week, including a push to overhaul election laws that voting rights advocates said was critical to protecting democracy.

Democrats are trying to regroup with an eye on maintaining a tenuous grip on Congress after November's midterm elections, and picking Justice Breyer's replacement offers a chance to pause from those bruising battles. Democrats hope that with Mr. Biden fulfilling a campaign pledge to appoint the first Black woman as a justice, they can energize a dejected base, particularly Black voters whose support will be crucial in the fall campaign.

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a national organization that encourages women of color to vote. “It turns out that appointing a Black woman [to the Supreme Court] at this moment could help to make up for the policy and political losses that we’ve seen recently.”

“It’s a win,” Ms. Allison said.

Among the names being circulated as potential nominees are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, prominent civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill, and U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, whom Mr. Biden has nominated to be an appeals court judge. Childs is a favorite of Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who made a crucial endorsement of Mr. Biden just before South Carolina’s presidential primary in 2020.

The exact timing of Justice Breyer’s retirement remains unclear, but Senate Democrats who control the confirmation process plan to begin the proceedings as soon as possible.

Despite that energetic push, there are risks for Mr. Biden and his party that could jeopardize any apparent political advantages born of an election-year Supreme Court vacancy.

Replacing Justice Breyer won’t ultimately change the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, which has stymied Mr. Biden on major priorities including his recent vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses.

And if every Senate Republican unites to oppose the nominee, the president would need to secure support from every Democrat in the chamber. That could potentially revive recent fights in which moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema bucked the party and defeated its priorities.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. Manchin made clear he would scrutinize the pick.

“I take my Constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to the Supreme Court very seriously,” he said. “I look forward to meeting with and evaluating the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy.”

Republicans were quick to signal that they would cast the nominee as too far to the left no matter the nominee.

“The Democrats know they will lose the Senate majority in 2022,” said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the Senate GOP’s campaign arm. “I predict that Chuck Schumer and whoever is running the White House will force all Democrats to obey and walk the plank in support of a radical liberal with extremist views.”

For years, the potential of shifting the court has animated Republican voters, many of whom are motivated by the goal of eroding abortion rights. But as the court has swung to the right, it has become a priority for Democratic voters, too.

In the 2020 presidential campaign, supporters of Mr. Biden and then-President Donald Trump were about as likely to say Supreme Court nominations were “the single most important factor” in their vote, with roughly 2 in 10 saying so, according to AP VoteCast. But Biden’s voters outpaced Trump’s in saying it was an important factor, even if not the top, 62% vs. 50%.

Heading into the 2022 election, the court was most expected to play a role in the fight for the Senate majority, where Democrats have the slimmest possible edge now. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents from New Hampshire to Nevada seized on the upcoming confirmation debate, highlighting abortion rights in particular.

In December, the court’s conservative majority signaled openness to dramatic restrictions on abortion and may even overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent. A decision is expected by the summer.

“The next justice must understand how their decisions impact the Nevadans I fight for every day, and that is especially true when it comes to women’s reproductive rights,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the Nevada Democrat who faces a challenging reelection test in a state where voters largely support abortion rights.

It’s much the same dynamic in New Hampshire for Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

“Justice Breyer has built an impressive legacy on the Supreme Court, including key votes to uphold a woman’s right to choose her own destiny and ensure that the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land," Sen. Hassan said. "When the time comes, I will review President Biden’s next Supreme Court nominee as part of the Senate’s confirmation process.”

And while the politics may initially benefit Democrats, Republicans wasted no time in seizing on the looming Supreme Court vacancy to raise campaign cash.

Soon after news of Justice Breyer’s pending retirement was released, the Republican National Committee blasted out a fundraising email announcing the creation of an “Official Defend the Court Fund.”

“Make NO mistake – Biden will pick a nominee that is pro-abortion, anti-gun, and anti-religious liberty,” the GOP warned.

Still, there was a palpable sense of relief and optimism among Democrats, including those who have grown frustrated with the slow pace of change under Biden.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but my God, this is a big deal, man,” said Young Democrats of America President Quentin Wathum-Ocama, who has been critical of the Biden presidency. “This is huge for so many reasons. It’s going to get people excited.”

Democrats need all the help they can get.

JB Poersch, who leads a super PAC aligned with Senate Democrats, said the nomination fight may help motivate Democratic voters – especially if Republicans try to interfere with the nomination process – but there are no guarantees.

“We have no room for error,” he said.

